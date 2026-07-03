RECIPE | Back the Boks with recipes by the Boks

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The Pick n Pay 'Eat Like a Champion' campaign brings the best in Bok-level diets to your kitchen.

Story audio is generated using AI

As we all gear up for the rugby this weekend (and let’s face it, just about every Springbok winning match), there’s just no escaping the gees and food that play an important role in performance and entertainment.

Working alongside the Springbok team dietitian, Robyn Moore, Pick n Pay has created Eat Like a Champion – a limited-edition concept celebrating the meals, snacks and nutrition principles that help fuel the national team, while translating them into delicious, accessible recipes for South African families.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi whips up a potjie dish. (Supplied by Pick n Pay)

So what better way to back the boys than with scrumptious dishes worth trying this weekend:

LAMB CHOPS WITH BABY POTATOES AND TENDERSTEM BROCCOLI

Ingredients

8 lamb chops

500g baby potatoes

250g tenderstem broccoli

½ cup sour cream

2 tbsp olive oil

Garlic and rosemary

Method

A hearty recovery meal with protein, greens and slow-release carbohydrates. (Supplied by Pick n Pay)

Roast baby potatoes with olive oil and seasoning until crispy. Braai or grill lamb chops with garlic and rosemary. Steam broccoli until tender. Serve broccoli with toasted almonds, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Serving Suggestion: A hearty recovery meal with protein, greens and slow-release carbohydrates.

Nutrition information per 250g serving:

Energy = 1062kJ

Protein = 10g

Carbohydrates = 23g

Fat = 12g

BEEF LASAGNE WITH CARROTS AND MUSHROOMS

Serve with a fresh green salad for an easy family dinner. (Supplied by Pick n Pay)

Ingredients

500g lean beef mince

1 onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 carrot, grated

1 cup mushrooms, chopped

2 tins chopped tomatoes

1.5 litres beef or chicken stock

Lasagne sheets

2 cups grated cheese

500ml white sauce

Method

Brown mince in a hot pan and sauté onion and garlic. Add carrot, mushrooms and tomatoes and simmer with stock. Layer mince sauce, lasagne sheets and white sauce. Top with grated cheese. Bake until golden and bubbling.

Serving Suggestion: Serve with a fresh green salad for an easy family dinner.

Nutrition information per 375g serving (based on 8 servings):

Energy = 2175kJ

Protein = 35g

Carbohydrates = 41g

Fat = 23g

BOK-INSPIRED BANANA BREAD

Recipes from the Springbok playbook. (Supplied by Pick n Pay)

Ingredients:

1½ cups self-raising flour

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup plain yoghurt

½ cup neutral oil or butter or margarine, melted

3 ripe bananas, mashed

2 eggs

Method

Preheat oven to 160°C fan / 180°C conventional. Grease and line a loaf tin or small cake tin. Mash bananas well. Whisk together bananas, eggs, yoghurt, oil and brown sugar. Fold in the self-raising flour until just combined. Bake for 45–55 minutes or until a skewer comes out mostly clean. Cool before slicing. Optional — add an extra banana, sliced in half on top, before baking.

Nutritional value per slice: