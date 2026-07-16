RECIPE | Try this winning laksa recipe from Ananda in the Himalayas

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It has become increasingly important for health enthusiasts to find commitment in enduring practices, something that inspired Ananda in the Himalayas to release a culinary guide, The Healing Plate, that focuses on nourishment and awareness of everyday life.

As one of the world’s leading wellness retreats, Ananda’s The Healing Plate brings together 25 years of integrative health experience in a comprehensive yet approachable format. At the heart of the book is Ananda’s culinary philosophy, shaped by intention and individualisation.

Chef Diwaker Balodi, director of culinary and F&B at Ananda in the Himalayas, said: “When I sit back and look at the Ananda kitchen, it is not defined by cuisine alone but by intention. Food here is designed to restore balance, support individual needs and create lasting change beyond the stay.

“It is rooted in ancient wisdom, shaped by modern understanding and delivered with care and precision. If I had to distill that philosophy to one core idea, it would be balance.”

To get a taste of their offerings, we took a page from the book’s recipes for you to try:

CREAMY MISO LAKSA

This laksa remix boosts liver and gut detox without coconut. Picture: (Courtesy of Ananda in the Himalayas)

Ingredients

2 cups chopped bok choy

½ cup sliced and steamed water chestnuts

1 cup asparagus lightly steamed

1 cup thinly sliced leek

1 tbsp cold pressed olive oil

1 tsp fresh grated ginger

½ tsp chopped garlic

1½ cups shitake mushrooms (after soaking)

1 tbsp white miso paste

1 tbsp tamari sauce

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

4 cups light vegetable broth

1 tsbp tahini

1 tbsp lime juice

¼ tsp togarashi spice

2 tsp pickled fresh turmeric

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

2 cups flat rice (measured after soaked in water and lightly boiled until soft)

1 tbsp flaxseed oil

Method

Steam bok choy stems, water chestnuts and asparagus until tender. Blanch bok choy leaves separately to preserve colour. Saute leek in olive oil in a pot over medium heat until golden. Add ginger and garlic and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Boil the shitake mushrooms seperately in a deep pan over medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes until tender. In the leek pot, ad miso, tamari, vinegar, broth, tahini and lime juice. Simmer briefly, then add half the shiitakes. Blend all into a smooth puree. Season with togarashi if desired. Ladle into bowls and top with steamed vegetables, remaining shiitakes, pickled turmeric slices, toasted sesame seeds, flat rice noodles and a drizzle of flaxseed oil.

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