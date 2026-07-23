Food

RECIPE | Wait till you try this girl-dinner-worthy dish with a twist

An easy-peasy Mexican bowl with creamy amasi to keep things fun and spicy in winter

2 min read
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A colourful, high-protein one-bowl meal combining Portuguese-spiced chicken, rice or bulgar wheat for a high-fibre option, smashed avocado, kidney beans, sweetcorn, cottage cheese and a fresh tomato, mango and red onion salsa. A creamy amasi dressing blended with parsley, coriander, chives, honey and wholegrain mustard ties all the vibrant flavours together. (Supplied by Rediscover Dairy)

Mexican bowl with amasi and herb dressing

Ingredients

For the bowl:

  • 2 medium deboned chicken breasts
  • 1 small avocado
  • ½ cup cooked sweetcorn  
  • ½ cup cooked red kidney beans
  • 1 cup cooked basmati rice
  • 2 tbsp cottage cheese
  • 1 small tomato
  • 1 small ripe mango
  • ½ small red onion
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ tsp Portuguese chicken spice
  • 2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • Chilli flakes
  • Salt and pepper

For the dressing:

  • ⅓ cup Amasi
  • ¼ cup each parsley, coriander and chives
  • 1 tsp honey
  • ½ tsp wholegrain mustard
  • 1 tbsp olive oil

Method:

  1. Pre-heat oven to 180°
  2. Season the chicken breast on both sides with salt, pepper and Portuguese chicken spice. Heat the olive oil in an oven-proof skillet on medium heat and place the chicken breast in once the oil is hot. Sear for about three minutes on each side until nicely browned
  3. Place the skillet in the oven and grill for 15 minutes depending on the size and remove from the oven. Be careful to not dry the chicken out. You will slice it just before plating
  4. Make the dressing while the chicken is grilling by adding all of the ingredients into a blender and blitzing until the dressing is fully combined. You may add a bit more honey if you prefer slightly more sweetness
  5. Next, smash the avocado adding a bit of fresh lemon juice, salt and pepper for flavour
  6. Then, make the salsa by finely chopping the tomato, mango, red onion and adding the remaining lemon juice. Combine well
  7. You’re now ready to put the bowl together. In a medium relatively flat bowl, plate the rice, sliced chicken breast, red kidney beans, smashed avo, salsa and cottage cheese. Then either drizzle the Amasi and herb dressing over the bowl or pour it on the side
  8. Sprinkle the chilli flakes over the bowl for a bit of a bite, and serve.

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