RECIPE | Wait till you try this girl-dinner-worthy dish with a twist

A colourful, high-protein one-bowl meal combining Portuguese-spiced chicken, rice or bulgar wheat for a high-fibre option, smashed avocado, kidney beans, sweetcorn, cottage cheese and a fresh tomato, mango and red onion salsa. A creamy amasi dressing blended with parsley, coriander, chives, honey and wholegrain mustard ties all the vibrant flavours together.

(Supplied by Rediscover Dairy)