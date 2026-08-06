RECIPE | Cheesy and creamy, a winter-ready soup to warm your week up

CREAMY MUSHROOM SOUP & EASY CHEESY TOASTS
Ingredients
- 50g butter
- 125ml cream or 75ml yoghurt/75ml cream
- 1 shallot finely chopped
- 5 sprigs thyme stripped
- 500g mushrooms roughly chopped
- 500ml beef or vegetable stock
- Salt and pepper to taste
Cheese toast ingredients
- Baguette or white crusty bread, sliced and par-toasted on one side only
- 50g grated cheddar
- 50g grated mozzarella
- 50g sour cream
- ½ tsp Dijon mustard
Instructions
Creamy mushroom soup
- Melt butter and sweat shallots until shiny and sizzling.
- Add garlic and thyme and stir for a minute, then add mushrooms.
- Stir well, coating all the ingredients in butter, and allow to cook for 3-4 minutes.
- Add broth and bring to a bubble — reduce heat and allow the soup to simmer for another 5-6 minutes. While it’s cooking, mix up your sour cream and grated cheese for the toasts.
- Take off the heat and allow to rest for a minute or two — blend to your preferred consistency, stir in cream (or cream/yoghurt mixture), grind over black pepper, and serve with cheesy toasts.
Cheese toasts
- Mix together cheeses, sour cream and mustard and smear onto the uncooked side of bread with the back of a spoon.
- Place under a grill for 5 minutes as you take the soup off the stove.
Tips: If you like a thicker soup, add less broth or make a slurry of 1 Tbsp corn flour and about 3 Tbsp milk. Pour slowly into your soup for about 3 minutes before completion to allow the starches to cook and thicken the liquid.
TimesLIVE
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