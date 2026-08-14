Four quick and easy recipes for a weekend of warmth and TLC

We are more than halfway through the year, which means there’s a lot of midyear fatigue and burnout on the horizon. With many often turning to baking or other kitchen chores as a form of stress relief, why not make those moments slower and more deliberate?
In celebration of International Relaxation Day on Saturday, Wayne Blake, group food and beverage manager at ANEW Hotels & Resorts, encourages an entire day of recipes designed to savour the process and tastes of relaxing dishes. Here are some you can try:
OATS WITH MISO CARAMEL AND TOASTED ALMONDS
Ingredients
- 200g rolled oats
- 500ml milk (you can also use oat milk)
- Salt
- 15g butter
- 30ml honey
- 15ml white miso
- 28-30g almonds
Method
- In a saucepan over medium-low heat, combine the rolled oats, milk and a pinch of salt. Cook slowly, stirring regularly, for about 10 minutes until thick and creamy.
- While the oats cook, melt butter in a small pan over medium heat until it turns golden and smells nutty.
- Add your honey and white miso, and stir for about two minutes until a glossy caramel forms.
- In a dry pan, toast a handful of roughly chopped almonds until golden and fragrant. Spoon the oats into a bowl, drizzle generously with the miso caramel and finish with the toasted almonds.
Wayne’s tip: White miso is the mildest and most accessible variety and is available at most delis and supermarkets. Do not substitute with darker miso as it will overpower the caramel. Consider topping with blueberries, rich in antioxidants, and associated with improved mood, brain function and reduced inflammation.
TURMERIC AND COCONUT ROASTED BUTTERNUT SOUP WITH WARM FLATBREAD
Ingredients
- 1 large butternut
- 30ml olive oil
- 5ml ground turmeric
- 2.5ml ground ginger
- 2.5ml salt
- 2.5ml black pepper
- 1 onion
- 2 crushed garlic cloves
- 500ml vegetable stock
- 400ml coconut milk
Method
- Preheat your oven to 200°C.
- Toss the peeled and cubed butternut with olive oil, turmeric, ginger, salt and pepper and spread on a roasting tray. Roast for 35 to 40 minutes until golden and soft.
- In a large pot, gently sauté chopped onions and two crushed garlic cloves in a little olive oil until soft.
- Add the roasted butternut, vegetable stock and a tin of coconut milk and bring to a gentle simmer.
- Blend until completely smooth. Taste, adjust seasoning and serve with warm flatbread and a scatter of fresh coriander.
Wayne’s tip: The roasting is where all the flavour comes from. Do not skip it or rush it.
CARDAMOM AND HONEY GLAZED SALMON WITH ROASTED SWEET POTATO
Ingredients
- 4 medium-sized sweet potatoes
- Olive oil, salt and black pepper for seasoning
- 45ml honey
- 2.5ml ground cardamom
- 15ml soy sauce
- 1 crushed garlic clove
- 4 salmon fillets
Method
- Preheat your oven to 200°C.
- Toss the four peeled and cubed sweet potatoes in olive oil, salt and pepper and roast for 30 to 35 minutes until golden.
- Mix together your honey, ground cardamom, soy sauce and crushed garlic.
- Place the salmon fillets on a lined baking tray, spoon the glaze generously over each fillet and bake for 12 to 15 minutes until cooked through and caramelised. Serve over the roasted sweet potato with fresh coriander and a squeeze of lemon.
Wayne’s tip: Do not be shy with the glaze. Spoon it over twice during baking for a proper caramelised finish.
LAVENDER AND DARK CHOCOLATE BROWNIES
Ingredients
- 200g dark chocolate
- 150g butter
- 3 large eggs
- 180g sugar
- 5ml culinary dried lavender
- 5ml vanilla essence
- 80g cake flour
- 25g cocoa powder
- Pinch of salt
Method
- Preheat your oven to 170°C, grease and line a 20x20cm baking tin.
- Melt roughly chopped dark chocolate and butter together in a heatproof bowl over simmering water, stirring until smooth.
- Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.
- In a separate bowl, whisk the three large eggs and sugar until pale and slightly thickened.
- Stir in the melted chocolate mixture, finely ground culinary dried lavender, and vanilla essence.
- Fold in cake flour, cocoa powder and a pinch of salt until just combined. Do not overmix. Pour into the prepared tin and bake for 22 to 25 minutes until the top is set but the centre still has a slight wobble. Allow to cool completely in the tin before cutting.
Wayne’s tip: Use culinary grade lavender only and grind it finely before adding. A little goes a long way and the brownies will firm up beautifully as they cool.
TimesLIVE
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