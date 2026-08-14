Four quick and easy recipes for a weekend of warmth and TLC

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Cardamom is warming and aromatic and used for its grounding qualities. Combined with honey, it creates a glaze that is fragrant and completely transformative on salmon. Picture:

We are more than halfway through the year, which means there’s a lot of midyear fatigue and burnout on the horizon. With many often turning to baking or other kitchen chores as a form of stress relief, why not make those moments slower and more deliberate?

In celebration of International Relaxation Day on Saturday, Wayne Blake, group food and beverage manager at ANEW Hotels & Resorts, encourages an entire day of recipes designed to savour the process and tastes of relaxing dishes. Here are some you can try:

OATS WITH MISO CARAMEL AND TOASTED ALMONDS

Almonds are rich in magnesium and Vitamin E, and they are associated with a calmer, more settled nervous system, while miso caramel provides a savoury sweet taste. Picture: (Supplied by ANEW Hotels & Resorts)

Ingredients

200g rolled oats

500m l milk (you can also use oat milk)

milk (you can also use oat milk) Salt

15g butter

30m l honey

honey 15m l white miso

white miso 28-30g almonds

Method

In a saucepan over medium-low heat, combine the rolled oats, milk and a pinch of salt. Cook slowly, stirring regularly, for about 10 minutes until thick and creamy. While the oats cook, melt butter in a small pan over medium heat until it turns golden and smells nutty. Add your honey and white miso, and stir for about two minutes until a glossy caramel forms. In a dry pan, toast a handful of roughly chopped almonds until golden and fragrant. Spoon the oats into a bowl, drizzle generously with the miso caramel and finish with the toasted almonds.

Wayne’s tip: White miso is the mildest and most accessible variety and is available at most delis and supermarkets. Do not substitute with darker miso as it will overpower the caramel. Consider topping with blueberries, rich in antioxidants, and associated with improved mood, brain function and reduced inflammation.

TURMERIC AND COCONUT ROASTED BUTTERNUT SOUP WITH WARM FLATBREAD

Turmeric has been used for its anti-inflammatory and mood-supporting qualities for centuries. Picture: (Supplied by ANEW Hotel & Resorts)

Ingredients

1 large butternut

30m l olive oil

olive oil 5m l ground turmeric

ground turmeric 2.5m l ground ginger

ground ginger 2.5m l salt

salt 2.5m l black pepper

black pepper 1 onion

2 crushed garlic cloves

500m l vegetable stock

vegetable stock 400ml coconut milk

Method

Preheat your oven to 200°C. Toss the peeled and cubed butternut with olive oil, turmeric, ginger, salt and pepper and spread on a roasting tray. Roast for 35 to 40 minutes until golden and soft. In a large pot, gently sauté chopped onions and two crushed garlic cloves in a little olive oil until soft. Add the roasted butternut, vegetable stock and a tin of coconut milk and bring to a gentle simmer. Blend until completely smooth. Taste, adjust seasoning and serve with warm flatbread and a scatter of fresh coriander.

Wayne’s tip: The roasting is where all the flavour comes from. Do not skip it or rush it.

CARDAMOM AND HONEY GLAZED SALMON WITH ROASTED SWEET POTATO

Cardamom is warming and aromatic and used for its grounding qualities. Combined with honey, it creates a glaze that is fragrant and completely transformative on salmon. Picture: (Supplied by ANEW Hotel & Resorts)

Ingredients

4 medium-sized sweet potatoes

Olive oil, salt and black pepper for seasoning

45m l honey

honey 2.5m l ground cardamom

ground cardamom 15m l soy sauce

soy sauce 1 crushed garlic clove

4 salmon fillets

Method

Preheat your oven to 200°C. Toss the four peeled and cubed sweet potatoes in olive oil, salt and pepper and roast for 30 to 35 minutes until golden. Mix together your honey, ground cardamom, soy sauce and crushed garlic. Place the salmon fillets on a lined baking tray, spoon the glaze generously over each fillet and bake for 12 to 15 minutes until cooked through and caramelised. Serve over the roasted sweet potato with fresh coriander and a squeeze of lemon.

Wayne’s tip: Do not be shy with the glaze. Spoon it over twice during baking for a proper caramelised finish.

LAVENDER AND DARK CHOCOLATE BROWNIES

Dark chocolate is rich in magnesium and culinary lavender, used in exactly the right quantity, adds a floral note that makes these brownies unexpectedly delicious. Picture: (ANEW Hotels & Resorts)

Ingredients

200g dark chocolate

150g butter

3 large eggs

180g sugar

5m l culinary dried lavender

culinary dried lavender 5m l vanilla essence

vanilla essence 80g cake flour

25g cocoa powder

Pinch of salt

Method

Preheat your oven to 170°C, grease and line a 20x20cm baking tin. Melt roughly chopped dark chocolate and butter together in a heatproof bowl over simmering water, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. In a separate bowl, whisk the three large eggs and sugar until pale and slightly thickened. Stir in the melted chocolate mixture, finely ground culinary dried lavender, and vanilla essence. Fold in cake flour, cocoa powder and a pinch of salt until just combined. Do not overmix. Pour into the prepared tin and bake for 22 to 25 minutes until the top is set but the centre still has a slight wobble. Allow to cool completely in the tin before cutting.

Wayne’s tip: Use culinary grade lavender only and grind it finely before adding. A little goes a long way and the brownies will firm up beautifully as they cool.

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