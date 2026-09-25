Here’s what Mzansi’s celebs think everyone should have on the braai

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NICK HAMMOND

I think South Africa must change its national dish to braai. I know that braai might sound like a cop-out, but I think it encapsulates being a South African in the best way. You can’t tell me you’re a South African and I talk about a braai or shisanyama or any way of cooking meat on an open flame that doesn’t go to some special place.

For me, I go to my dad, who taught me how to light the fire with wood. The hardware shops while shopping on a Saturday, the soccer games or going to ekasi with people that I love.

NTI RAMABOA

Mogodu in the North restaurant specialises in authentic South African cuisine in the north of Johannesburg. Picture: (supplied)

I love mogodu. My highlight is having it with umgqusho on a cold, grey day. It’s happiness. And when you make mogodu, don’t put in too many spices. Cook it with integrity; make it honest. Just cook it clean with stock and a bit of onion, salt and pepper, but allow it to build flavour.

COURTNALL SKOSAN

My mother used to make it; it’s called kool kos in Afrikaans. I don’t have the recipe, so I wish I could make it. I don’t know what spices she put in there, but how it came together, she always made it with meat. It was a proper wholesome meal and a great childhood memory.

Chris Smith of the Bulls is tackled by Courtnall Skosan of the Lions. File picture: (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

CARMEN NIEHAUS

Bobotie and boerewors, my second favourite. For wors to be perfected, you have to put your heart and your passion into it with pure, clean ingredients.

Bobotie cups. Picture: (Donna Lewis/All Sorts of Tapas)

For bobotie, I always use Mrs Balls Chutney original flavour; it’s truly South African. Good quality mince. If you want to make it a bit different, I like to put in a handful of lentils. It gives it a bit of structure, texture and flavour instead of bread.

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