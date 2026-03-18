How kidney disease is affecting your pets

As of 2025, kidney disease is said to affect about 10% of South Africans. A silent but deadly killer that not only affects humans but the pets we keep in our families. Especially for cats, where one in three will develop chronic kidney disease (CKD) during their lifetime, making it one of the leading causes of illness in ageing felines.
As cats are living longer thanks to improved veterinary care and better nutrition, CKD is being diagnosed more frequently, particularly in senior cats.
Like in humans, kidneys play a vital role in filtering waste, balancing fluids, and maintaining overall health. As they begin to fail, toxins accumulate in the body, often slowly and without obvious early symptoms.
“Kidney disease in cats develops gradually, which means many pet parents don’t realise there’s a problem until it has progressed,” says Dr Karien Brink, from Hill’s Pet Nutrition. “The good news is that early intervention, especially through specialised nutrition, can dramatically improve quality of life and longevity.”
Why is kidney disease so common in cats?
Unlike many other organs, kidney tissue cannot regenerate once damaged. Over time, wear and tear, genetics, and ageing all contribute to declining kidney function. Senior cats are particularly at risk, which is why veterinarians increasingly recommend proactive nutritional support as cats age and encourage yearly check-ups.
Nutrition
While there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, specialised therapeutic nutrition is widely recognised as the most effective way to slow its progression.
Therapeutic renal nutrition should:
- Reduce strain on the kidneys
- Support healthy blood pressure
- Maintain muscle mass
- Control levels of key nutrients like phosphorus and sodium
- Stimulate appetite
Signs your senior cat may need kidney support
Because symptoms can be subtle, and cats are masters of disguise, regular vet check-ups are essential, especially once a cat turns seven.
Pet parents should watch for:
- Increased thirst or urination
- Weight loss
- Reduced appetite
- Lethargy
- Poor coat condition
Early detection, combined with the right diet, can make a life-changing difference.
What pet parents should do now:
Think proactively about kidney health. If your cat is entering their senior years, speak to your vet about early screening tests and whether a kidney-support diet may be appropriate.
“Many pet parents only switch to a renal diet once disease is advanced,” says Brink. “But starting nutritional support early can help protect kidney function and extend both lifespan and quality of life.”
A simple way to show love
Most times, caring for a senior cat with kidney disease isn’t about complex treatments; it’s about providing the right daily nutrition. Sometimes, the most significant way to show love for your cat is simply what you put in their bowl.
TimesLIVE
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