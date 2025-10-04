Flower crowns, food gardens and future cities: The evolution of a movement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This year marks a special milestone for the horticultural movement: on Sunday, October 12, South Africans will celebrate Garden Day for the 10th year running. Originally conceived as a day off from gardening chores to encourage gardeners to celebrate their gardens simply by being in them, it has become an annual activation for plant lovers to share their green spaces in the company of friends (or simply indulge in solitary communion with the natural world). At its heart, Garden Day reminds us to step back and enjoy the fruits of our labour: to treat the garden not as work but as a place for leisure, celebration and connection.

Garden Day has become both a reflection of and a driver behind the remarkable resurgence of gardening culture. Gardening and the cultivation of plants have burgeoned over the past decade, with millennials and Gen Z-ers discovering the joys of planting, growing and tending plants. Although figures in South Africa are hard to find, surveys in both the US and the UK show younger generations driving growth in the market for plants and garden tools.

Many of these studies also found that, for these generations, gardening has become closely linked with improved wellbeing — reducing stress, sparking creativity, building community and renewing our relationship with the earth.

Garden Day celebrates a decade of crowns and reflects the evolution of gardening trends in South Africa and beyond.

10 TRENDS FOR 10 YEARS

1. Designing cities with nature

The tragic recent death of Yu Kongjian, the renowned Chinese landscape architect and urban planner who pioneered the concept of the “sponge city”, has reminded us of the importance of working with nature to meet human challenges. He addressed many urban challenges, particularly flooding, with nature-based infra­structure such as wetlands, green spaces, permeable surfaces and ponds to absorb, store, purify and gradually release rainwater, rather than relying purely on traditional concrete drainage systems. This way, plants are becoming part of urban infrastructure, combining many aspects of all the trends above on a city-wide scale.

2. The rise of the plant parent

Shruthi Nair at her home in Joburg with her beloved plants. (Lisa Pellet/Garden Day files)

A younger generation, particularly millennials, has embraced gardening in fresh ways. For many, caring for a “plant pet” is less about decoration and more about wellbeing. Caring for another living thing serves as a form of therapy or self-care, encouraging mindfulness and forging a connection with nature’s cycles. Plant lover Shruthi Nair says tending plants makes her feel “connected, grateful and curious”.

“A garden day is our perfect day, really, [my husband and I] tend to prune what we can, tidy up, and care and scape as simply as possible and it’s incredibly rewarding to care for the little patch we do have currently.” She went from apartments “filled with plants” to tending for her own outdoor garden. She adds that, through her mother, who is a sustainability leader, she is highly aware that “all food waste can go back into the earth and help the soil regenerate”. She also points to the social dimension that gardening brings to her life. “Seed swaps, cutting swaps, surplus veggie swaps are definitely a regular way of sharing and caring especially between my family and I,” says Shruthi. “My sister has followed in my mom’s footsteps and is an expert grower and I am often the recipient of edible leaves, flowers, herbs and veggies from both her and my mother.”

3. The rise of tech and AI

The launch of the Candide gardening app at Babylonstoren. Tech is also an important gardening tool. (Dwayne Senior/Dwayne Senior for Marvello & Mill / Candide South Africa)

Even in the most natural of pursuits, technology has found a role. From plant-identification apps to AI-driven irrigation systems and soil sensors, digital tools now support novice and experienced gardeners alike. While many turn to gardening as a respite from technology, others welcome the support, insight and accessibility that these innovations bring.

Alex Bosman, head gardener at Babylonstoren, has a background in biological pest and disease control and also spent part of his career focusing on soil health in the agricultural industry. “At Babylonstoren, we use sensors, and detailed soil and sap analysis to understand soil conditions more deeply, measuring moisture levels, pH and nutrient availability. These technologies are becoming increasingly important in sustainable gardening because they allow gardeners to use resources like water and fertiliser more efficiently, avoiding waste and reducing environmental impact,” he says. He believes that this kind of technology “democratises knowledge once available only to professional farmers” and stands to play a significant role as they become more accessible to home gardeners.

“Artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies will also shape the future of gardening. AI can help analyse large amounts of environmental data, model climate impacts and provide gardeners with personalised guidance. For example, AI-driven platforms could recommend the right plants for your exact location, predict disease outbreaks or suggest water-wise planting schemes,” says Bosman. “The real promise lies in blending ancient wisdom — composting, mulching, crop rotation — with modern tools like AI and sensors. This combination enables more efficient, more sustainable and ultimately more regenerative gardening practices.”

4. The rise of the micro garden

Sprawling outdoor spaces and rolling lawns are no longer a prerequisite for would-be gardeners. Even in flats and cities, urban gardeners have found ways to green their living spaces. Balcony planters, vertical gardens, wall-mounted pots and potted indoor jungles have flourished as space constraints have sparked innovative gardening solutions.

5. Sustainability

A garden at Victoria Yards. (Supplied)

As climate change intensifies, gardening has become a frontline practice in sustainability. Eco-conscious gardening with consideration for water consumption, soil heath, planting to improve biodiversity and help support wider ecosystems including insects, birds and other wildlife have reshaped the way many gardeners practise their craft. When asked about the impact of gardening on broader ecosystems, Bosman says, “Yes, gardens can be seen as microcosms of ecological sustainability. They are spaces where humans can consciously mimic natural cycles: recycling kitchen waste through composting, planting pollinator-friendly species, reducing reliance on synthetic inputs and creating pockets of biodiversity.” While no single garden will solve the climate crisis, together millions of home gardens act as green corridors, supporting bees, butterflies, birds and soil life. In this sense, gardens contribute significantly to the planet’s ecological resilience.

He adds, “From a planetary perspective, healthy soils act as carbon sinks, storing organic matter that would otherwise contribute to greenhouse gases. When individuals nurture their garden soils, they not only grow healthier plants but also contribute to a cycle that supports biodiversity, reduces runoff into rivers and oceans, and locks away carbon.”

6. Social spaces in the garden

More and more, we are turning our garden spaces into living spaces. (Supplied)

In tune with Garden Day’s ethos of bringing people together in green spaces, garden design has prioritised human habitation too. Seating spaces, dining areas, firepits, patios and pergolas are increasingly included in gardens, ensuring that we inhabit our green spaces as living spaces and places to gather and entertain, enjoying time outdoors and finding human connection among the plants.

7. Community gardening

Siyabonga Ndlangamandla. (Supplied)

A broader social extension of the spirit of connection and community has gained traction in the urban food-farming movement. Community gardens have turned pavements, rooftops and servitudes into grounds for gardens as food sources that have the potential to sustain local communities.

Siyabonga Ndlangamandla, 35, is the co-founder and board member of the Makers Valley Partnership in Lorentzville, east of the Joburg CBD, where he established Makers Valley Farm in 2016 through the Edible Streets project.

“I was encouraging the nearby neighbourhood to plant vegetables on the pavements around Victoria Yards, one of Johannesburg’s most popular markets. When Covid hit, demand for our food increased dramatically and I had to innovate by using even rooftops as urban farms, in order to be able to help my community,” he explains.

After joining a six-month training programme centred on urban food farming methods such as hydroponics and entrepreneurial skills, he realised that he could teach his local community not only how to feed themselves but also to generate an income. “Farming can be a solution to the huge youth unemployment problem in South Africa, but it is not that simple. Those who have been exposed to the career will tell you how laborious it is, and this reality sometimes pushes people to more comfortable office jobs. With that said, farming can help to improve the country’s food security and create employment,” says the entrepreneur, who employs two full-time employees and over 50 casual workers.

8. Food gardening

From pots of herbs to abundant vegetable beds, growing one’s own food has become both a passion and a statement of sustainability. The “garden-to-table” movement has infused everyday cooking as homegrown produce allows ordinary people to participate in the profound satisfaction of sustenance from the earth. Studies around the world show that Gen Z and millennial gardeners have a very keen interest in cultivating vegetables and herbs, which has become a key driver in the popularity of gardening for younger generations.

Constance Stuurman (Lisa Pellett/Garden Day Files)

9. Gardens for health

One of the oldest forms of gardening focuses on medicinal and healing plants, which form part of the deep, often spiritual relationship between humans and plants. Indigenous plants in particular are being rediscovered for their healing qualities.

Gundula Deutschländer (Lisa Pellet/Garden Day Files)

Gundula Deutschländer, master gardener who helped establish the healing gardens at Babylonstoren, says, “In pre-modern times, people lived closely to nature and plant-based medicine was commonly used, so a traditional herb garden would include all the plants needed for the apothecary (where the Afrikaans word for pharmacy, apteek, comes from).” These days, she says, “Healing gardens play a much more valuable role in addressing mental health as well as providing remedies for physical illnesses.”

The healing garden at Babylostoren blends global influences. “Plants from all over the world have been included, making it a diverse collection including many indigenous plants. I consider our cancer bush plants to be our stars in the garden, with much research available on their immune supporting properties,” says Deutschländer. One particular inherited local remedy she refers to, for example, “reflects our culturally rich heritage with a combination of South African, Asian and European herbs”. She adds, “I have enormous respect for our local traditions and have found the use of many of our local herbs healing very effective.” The garden has grown and diversified through the interest and contributions of others. “Gardeners enjoy swapping cuttings and seeds, our herbal collection has grown over the years with gifts from other gardeners and various traditional healers,” she says.

10. The cultural connection

A child with herbs in a jar. (Supplied)

Gardening is increasingly understood as cultural practice as well as ecological necessity. Reconnecting with indigenous plant knowledge, reviving traditional ceremonies, and respecting ancestral custodianship of the land have become essential parts of the conversation.

Garden Day Friend Dr Anesu Mbizvo talks of using “smudge sticks” — bundles of herbs such as white sage, palo santo and imphepho — which are burnt to “clear the energy of the space”. These ancient cleansing rituals are common to various spiritual traditions around world. “Supporting indigenous knowledge is vital to conservation and to healing our relationship with the earth,” she says, adding, “Environmentalism is also a social justice issue, because climate change often affects vulnerable communities.”

From downloadable invitations and delicious recipes to step-by-step tips on crafting your own flower crown, the Toolkit at www.gardenday.co.za has everything you need to plan your celebration. Don’t forget to share your garden party moments with @GardenDaySA using #GardenDaySA or send them via WhatsApp to 074-288-1487.

NO GARDEN? NO PROBLEM

Even if you don’t have your own garden, you can still celebrate by joining a neighbour, heading to a local park or visiting a community garden. Across the country, a host of events are happening on Garden Day, giving everyone a chance to connect with nature and fellow plant lovers.

In Gauteng, the Garden and Design Experience at Victoria Yards in partnership with Joburg Design Week offers an immersive architectural and garden tour, hands-on flower crown making and opportunities to eat, drink and mingle with other green-finger enthusiasts. 10am–12pm.

In the Western Cape, Flame to fork & Sunset walk at Babylonstoren invites guests to a long table beneath a golden sunset, framed by poplars and surrounded by the garden’s bounty. 4.30pm–8pm.