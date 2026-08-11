Tips and tricks on how to make your home a stunner from Sarah Langa

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Content creator and model Sarah Langa recently opened the doors to her new interior design business. Picture:

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For years, Sarah Langa has been at the forefront of fashion and travel. Now a new chapter in her love of luxury lifestyle experiences has opened with Sarah Langa Interiors.

Dedicated to African creativity, the new interior design studio is dedicated to lovers of contemporary living. It is a new avenue inspired by a successful debut at Decorex Joburg.

The studio offers a carefully curated collection of furniture, décor, artwork and interior styling. One of the most talked-about pieces at Langa’s Decorex showcase was the Umshanelo Chair, a conceptual furniture piece inspired by the traditional African grass broom found in countless South African homes.

To understand more about what to expect and get her tips and tricks for lovers of a well decorated home, we had a chat with Langa about her new venture.

Sarah Langa's interiors focus on warmth, texture and personal storytelling. Picture: (@sarahlangainteriors)

What has been the most exciting aspect of bringing Sarah Langa Interiors to life?

The most exciting part has been watching an idea that lived in my heart for years become something tangible people can experience. I’ve spent years telling stories through fashion and lifestyle, but interiors allow me to create spaces ople actually live in every day. For me, Sarah Langa Interiors isn’t only about beautiful furniture or beautiful homes. It’s about creating environments that make people feel something.

It’s also been incredibly fulfilling to champion African design in a way that feels contemporary, luxurious and globally relevant. Seeing clients connect emotionally with pieces we’ve designed from scratch has been the biggest reward.

How have you approached collaboration in your business?

Collaboration has always been at the heart of my business because I don’t believe great design happens in isolation. Some of my favourite pieces have come from working with incredible local artisans, manufacturers and creatives who each bring their own expertise to the table.

One of the things I’m most passionate about is creating opportunities for African craftsmanship to be celebrated. Whether it’s handwoven elements, custom metalwork or working alongside other designers, collaboration allows us to create work that’s richer because it’s built on shared creativity rather than individual ego.

Homogenisation in the décor sector has frustrated critics who believe we don’t see enough innovation from new talent. How will Sarah Langa Interiors stand out?

I think one of the biggest challenges in design today is that we’re constantly consuming the same images online, so spaces begin to look identical regardless of where they are in the real world.

A calm palette and carefully curated furnishings reflect the studio's design philosophy. Picture: (Supplied)

What excites me is asking, “What does luxury look like through an African lens”? That’s the question that drives everything we do. We’re not interested in copying international trends. We’re interested in creating future heirlooms that couldn’t come from anywhere else.

We experiment with unexpected material combinations, such as stainless steel paired with soft velvets and natural fibres, and we reference African culture in subtle, sophisticated ways rather than relying on obvious motifs. I want people to walk into one of our spaces and immediately know they’re experiencing something uniquely African, but in a way that feels modern, timeless and internationally relevant.

What are common mistakes people make when decorating their homes while chasing popular trends?

I think the biggest mistake is decorating for social media instead of decorating for yourself. Trends are wonderful for inspiration, but they’re temporary. Your home should tell your story, not someone else’s Pinterest board.

People also underestimate the importance of scale, texture and quality. A home doesn’t need to be filled with expensive pieces, but it should feel layered, intentional and personal.

I’d always encourage someone to invest in fewer, better pieces they’ll love for years rather than constantly replacing trend-driven items.

What advice would you give young homeowners or people moving into their first apartment about personalising their space?

My biggest piece of advice is to take your time. You don’t have to furnish an entire home in one weekend. The most beautiful homes evolve over time because they’re collected rather than purchased all at once.

Start with quality foundational pieces such as a comfortable sofa, beautiful lighting and timeless furniture, then build personality through art, books, ceramics, textiles and objects that hold meaning.

Your home should feel like a reflection of who you are and the life you’re building. That’s what makes a space memorable, not how closely it follows trends, but how authentically it tells your story.