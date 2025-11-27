SPOTLIGHT | Love in the afterlife, Disney duo return and ‘Stranger Things’ signs off

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight this week examines a new romantic comedy, a Disney animation sequel at cinemas, and the final instalment of Stranger Things’ Upside Down world to indulge in from your couch.

Hailed by critics as the best romantic comedy of the year, Eternity stirs the heart. On at cinemas, the film follows Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) in the afterlife, where she must choose one of her two loves to spend eternity with. This whimsical love triangle also stars Miles Teller and Callum Turner, shows how love lasts longer than life and how every choice shapes our journey — in this life and after.

The animals are back on the beat, and things are wilder than ever in this sequel to the 2016 box office hit Zootropolis. The furry cop duo take on a brand-new case in Zootropolis 2 that takes them deeper into Zootropolis, challenging their perspectives on what’s right and wrong, and which side of the law they want to be on. A bouquet of action, adventure and loads of laughs for audiences of all ages. At cinemas, 3D and IMAX.

Head to Hawkins one last time for the series that took the world by storm and comes to a dramatic end in this final season. In season 5 of Stranger Things, Hawkins is under military lockdown, the heroes are scattered and Vecna’s return takes the audience on a ride of heart-wrenching twists and awe. Still starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour and more. Streaming on Netflix.

