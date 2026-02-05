SPOTLIGHT | Tyla and the Grammys, polony politics on small screens and a struggling comedian on the big screen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Die Kantoor is a workplace mockumentary set at a polony distribution company in Klerksdorp, where low ambition and misguided leadership collide with hilarious outcomes.

This week Spotlight is covering sound checks and music magic with the 68th Grammy Awards celebrations, a true story on the big screen and “polony distribution” politics in a new local comedy series on Showmax.

Is This Thing On? is based on the true story of comedian John Bishop’s life as a struggling performer facing the failure of his marriage while navigating his creative ambition and the emotional weight of the messy spaces in between. Directed by Bradley Cooper and starring Laura Dern and Will Arnett, the film delivers heartfelt performances and blends subtle humour with emotional realities. At cinemas.

The South African (and Afrikaans) adaptation of the popular award-winning series The Office is garnering big audience applause. Die Kantoor is a workplace mockumentary set at a polony distribution company in Klerksdorp, where low ambition and misguided leadership collide with hilarious outcomes. Starring local legends Albert Pretorius, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Lida Botha and Sipumziwe Lucwaba, the show airs on Sundays on kykNET and is streaming on Showmax.

Turn up the volume with SA showing up proudly again at the 68th Grammy Awards, with Trevor Noah marking his sixth and final time as host. History was also made as SA’s Tyla won her second Grammy for Best African Music Performance for Push 2 Start, claiming her African heritage decisively in her speech. Don’t miss the Spotlight segment featuring the other top wins and history-defining moments and acceptance speeches from the night.

