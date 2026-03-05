SPOTLIGHT | Celebrating 100 years of Gallo Music Africa, and a local masterpiece and Pixar animation on big screens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight shines a light on a powerful and award-winning South African film, a new Disney Pixar family animation and the 100-year celebration of Africa’s iconic record label, Gallo Music Africa.

The highly anticipated and acclaimed local release The Heart Is a Muscle deals with the unapologetically raw demands of human strength and bravery when examining the truth. Written and directed by Imran Hamdulay, the masterpiece follows a father forced to confront his past after a life-altering event challenges his perception of masculinity and redemption. Set in the Cape Flats and with world-class performances from Keenan Arrison, Melissa de Vries, Danny Ross and more. Not to be missed and on at selected cinemas.

The vibrant animated comedy adventure Hoppers leaps onto the big screen as animal lover Mabel transforms into a lifelike robotic beaver to uncover the mysteries of our four-legged, furry friends to save their habitat from destruction. At cinemas and featuring voice talents Dave Franco, Meryl Streep, Piper Curda and more. This is an energetic, perfect family cinema outing packed with heart.

A big celebration of an incredible milestone, Gallo Music Africa turning 100, and Gallo Music’s dominant position in the history of African music took place in Johannesburg. To celebrate its legacy, an exclusive centenary brunch was attended by music legends Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Hilda Tloubatla, Claire Johnston and John Leyden from Mango Groove, Soul Brothers, Skwatta Kamp and family reps of Rex Rabanye, Brenda Fassie and Lucky Dube. Celebrating 100 years of rhythm, 100 years of culture and artists bringing their mastery to the public and 100 years of stories told through song.

