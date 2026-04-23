SPOTLIGHT | The challenges of fame, cat crew in Egypt and the king of pop

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Spotlight is your bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

This week Spotlight casts a light on next-level cinema moments with bold stories, animated adventures and global icons hitting the big screen.

Bold, haunting and genre-bending, Mother Mary centres around a pop star reconnecting with her former best friend. Buried tensions explode, diving into the challenges of fame, identity and the messy magic of creativity. Starring Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, FKA twigs and more. Now at cinemas.

An animated delight for the family, Cats in the Museum 2: Treasures of Egypt takes a beloved adventurous cat crew to Egypt, only to find themselves tangled in a treasure hunt packed with chaos, comedy and ancient secrets. Written and directed by the same creative force behind the original film, Vasiliy Rovenskiy, the film uncovers history’s secrets at cinemas.

From the creative team that brought us Bohemian Rhapsody and legendary director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Equaliser trilogy) comes the highly anticipated biopic of Michael Jackson. With memorable performances from Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Nia Long and Miles Teller, grab a front-row seat to witness the rise of the greatest entertainer of all time in Michael. At cinemas and IMAX.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competitions and giveaways

Win double movie tickets, soda and popcorn courtesy of The Bioscope in Johannesburg to see Mother Mary by answering a question.

by answering a question. Stand a chance of winning a R1,000 Visa cash card courtesy of Filmfinity by answering a question.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by April 30 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.