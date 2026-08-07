SPOTLIGHT | Heroine for Women’s Month, US pioneer, brave pups, sharks on big and small screens

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Spotlight marks the start of Women’s Month with fearless heroines, inspiring pioneers and adventures above and below the water.

A dream holiday turns into a desperate fight for survival in the action thriller Above & Below. Directed by Jesse V Johnson and starring Laura Marano, Antonio Banderas, Christina Ochoa and Timothy V Murphy, the film follows Tatiana as she battles ruthless criminals and shark-infested waters in a gripping story of courage, resilience and survival. Now at cinemas.

Before he became America’s first president, George Washington was a young soldier fighting for survival. Young Washington explores the untold story of the man who would help shape a nation, charting his journey through war, loyalty and leadership. At cinemas and directed by Jon Erwin, the historical epic stars William Franklyn-Miller, Andy Serkis and Mary-Louise Parker.

Everyone’s favourite rescue pups return for their biggest adventure yet in PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie. When a mysterious storm strands the team on a dinosaur-filled island, they must race against time to save its prehistoric inhabitants. Featuring the voices of Mckenna Grace, Terry Crews, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg, it is family entertainment packed with action, laughter and heart. Now at cinemas.

Shark Week returns to Discovery Channel Africa (DStv channel 121) with seven nights of thrilling new specials, groundbreaking science and extraordinary underwater encounters. As part of this year’s celebration, Spotlight catches up with South African marine scientist Dr Alison Towner, whose pioneering work with great white sharks continues to place African marine research on the global stage.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

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