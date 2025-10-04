Why the new Lefika Villas are Sun City’s top timeshare option

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As parenthood wears on, it leaves behind a fluctuating timeline of attempts to stay on the same page as one’s offspring. From day one, we elders strive for common interests. We determine the playing fields, most often our stomping grounds, hoping that, by impressing impressionable young mind(s), they’ll accede, and like what we like. But that’s not how it works. As identity takes hold, choices are questioned, feelings become anything but mutual, and the trajectory zigzags into the disjointed world of compromise.

Take us. We wanted to eat in restaurants. If the pram fitted, we’d ferry Lucian everywhere, until jungle gyms and patient minders became far more attractive. We learnt to stomach soggy sandwiches in exchange for five minutes respite. Next: music. Home DJ lessons, co-created playlists and a literal wall of vinyl could not change the underlying fact: we sounded just like our own parents.

The lessons are Gibran-esque. Indeed, our children are not ours. Which is fine but, like all families, we need family holidays, in places that ideally cater to all our whims. So, whereto? Where can we rest, relax and feed our disparate needs? As it turns out, the answer is a mere two hours from Joburg, in the vast, quasi-tropical grounds of that otherworldly complex, otherwise known as Sun City.

The lush garden outside the Palace of the Lost City. (Sharon Armstrong)

I’m referring to Lefika Villas, a hallowed home away from home, and the jewel in the crown of Sun Vacation Club, Sun City’s long-running timeshare scheme. Set high up in the Pilanesberg hills overlooking The Palace of the Lost City, these self-catering units offer families a shared space for them to (hopefully) enjoy shared experiences. We’re staying for the weekend, in a three-bedroom apartment that’s perfectly suited to us and another family, old friends with two kids: Myles, aged 15, and Ava, who, like our tween, is 12.

We arrive as winter is well and truly waning and, with each layer of clothing shed, our urban angst fades. Our (not so) humble abode is perched just off the winding road that connects all 58 villas on the estate. Modern with abundant natural light, the downstairs area opens up onto an outdoor deck complete with all the requisite braai facilities. There’s a nice big TV for us to watch Liverpool’s opening game, and two dining areas, inside and out. We use the latter.

Exterior view of one of the 58 new Lefika Villas. (Sharon Armstrong/Sharon Armstrong)

The upstairs rooms are spacious and, importantly, functional. They all have sliding doors that open onto the balcony, generous cupboard space and, my personal favourite, perfectly-placed plug points. Each has its own en-suite bathroom, and ours is almost as ample as the sleeping space. We have our own patch of lawn — a neat, green strip separating us from the wild flora that blooms into the distance — and there’s room in front of the unit for Lucian and me to put in some goalkeeping practice.

We parents are more than happy to lounge it out. I develop a particularly strong bond with one of the patio chairs. Inseparable, we snooze together in the sun, play backgammon with the wife and roar our approval when Salah scores with his right foot, sealing it in injury time. But we’re on the doorstep of South Africa’s most ostentatious entertainment offering, and there’s just no way we can keep our kids from those bright lights and bling things. We are compelled to explore. Me sans chair.

That’s where Sun City really rises to the challenge. It’s so damn agreeable. On the first night, we venture — en masse, as one — into the neon glare of Sun Central, a joyride of guilty pleasures and sugared indulgence. Here, where it’s entirely inappropriate to watch what you eat, we concede to late night ice creams, and slurp these down on a slow stroll through the Forest of Lights, an incandescent pathway that illuminates the tropical garden behind the Cascades Hotel. All of us. Enjoying all of it.

This initial foray is not just a bonding exercise, it’s a reconnaissance mission. As city folk, we want our young ones close, not just to explore common ground, but because common sense tells us its safer. But this City offers an opportunity for parents to cut those cords and allow our youth to roam wild and unaccompanied. Satisfied with the setup, we set them free the next day.

With Myles in charge (and tasked with delivering regular photo updates), the trio heads off, hailing a shuttle that takes them back into the thick of it. They explore the Maze of the Lost City, exchange friendly fire at Laser Zone, then hit some ten-pin bowling at exactly 12.40pm. I know this because I have the receipts. Literally. Ava provides me with a diligent, detailed recon, that includes the money loaded onto her Magic Company card, one large popcorn, a Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo, two bottles of still water, one 7 Up and two slushies.

Junk food aside, we’re all proud of this experience/experiment. We parents let go, our children forged their own path, and somehow we all found alignment, an unattached, personal flow where doing what we liked worked for all of us. That’s not to say the weekend was devoid of group activities. We gorged together on overflowing breakfast platters at the Palace, rode the rides and caught some sun at the Valley of Waves, and veered into the sunset on a Segway tour around the golf course.

The family that Segways together stays together. (Sharon Armstrong)

Quite a lot for one weekend. Because we are quite a lot. Seven singular beings who, on Sunday morning, all leave the lovely Lefika Villas feeling completely content. It’s a breathtakingly beautiful place to stay, but more than that, it’s a generous gateway, opening multiple doors to all kinds of adventures, before inviting you back in to bask in the quiet comfort of familial familiarity. A place where you can just be... with yourself, and with your people.

SUN VACATION CLUB: Your Questions Answered

What is Sun Vacation Club? It is Sun International’s timeshare business, offering shared vacation ownership in fully serviced, self-catering accommodation at Sun City Resort within the Reserve, the Aviary and Lefika Villas properties.

What is Lefika Villas? This premium offering is the newest addition to the Sun Vacation Club portfolio. Set on the slopes of the Pilanesberg, the villas are modern, spacious three- and four-bedroom units designed for group and family holidays.

How does it work? You buy a timeshare midweek, weekend or full week — either peak period or flexi period (off-peak period) — which guarantees you annual access to a villa or unit for the specific period. Lefika Villas membership is being sold on a 10-year basis. Members also have the flexibility to bank with Sun Vacation Club’s exchange agent RCI or Registry.

The downstairs area is modern with abundant natural light and large TV for gathering around when the whistle blows or the opening credits roll. (Sun Vacation Club/Sun Vacation Club)

What is the pricing? A flexi-weekend for the next 10 years (Friday to Monday, one holiday per year) in a three-bedroom villa is on special for R94,050. The offer ends October 15. Annual levies apply. The four bedroom villas are sold out.

A 10-year membership for a two-bedroom flexi weekend at The Reserve costs R43,520. At the Aviary the flexi weekend costs R61,200.

The pricing is subject to change and based on several variables, including time of year. For more details, full terms and contact information, visit their website.

ASK THE EXPERTS

Lucian Armstrong, 12, practises his ball skills in front of the villa. (Sharon Armstrong/Sharon Armstrong)

In the spirit of equality, we asked the children to rate and recommend.

Best things about Lefika Villas?

Myles: It was super comfortable, super modern and had an amazing pool.

It was super comfortable, super modern and had an amazing pool. Ava: The view of The Palace of the Lost City and the designs of the dining area and bedrooms.

The view of The Palace of the Lost City and the designs of the dining area and bedrooms. Lucian: How luxurious and comfortable it was. The view was incredible and the staff were really efficient.

Favourite things about Sun City?

Myles: All the activities like Valley of Waves and Laser Zone.

All the activities like Valley of Waves and Laser Zone. Ava: Valley of Waves, ten-pin bowling and breakfast at The Palace.

Valley of Waves, ten-pin bowling and breakfast at The Palace. Lucian: Valley of Waves and Laser Zone, as well as the breakfast buffet.

Tips for other kids?