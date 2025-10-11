Club Med Palmiye: where Türkiye’s mountains meet the sea

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Club Med Palmiye in Türkiye is nestled between the majestic Taurus Mountains and an 800m stretch of beach along the turquoise Mediterranean Sea.

It takes a certain type of personality to enjoy a typical, all-inclusive holiday resort.

You could end up feeling as if you’re not getting a proper feel for the town or city the resort is in. Often, after a few days, the buffet-style eating can get boring, the activities can feel limited. I believe the Americans call it “cooped up”.

The “usual” experience certainly is not supposed to include you greedily devouring an oily beef kebab at 2am outside a nightclub in the city, and then waking up in your hotel room a few hours later to find that your cellphone is broken.

Sunset seen from the infinity pool. (Club Med)

It’s also not you remembering that you dropped said cellphone on the floor, while trying to show some European DJ photographs of your giant 14-year-old tighthead prop son, wondering how the conversation shifted from the DJ’s Black Coffee set to this 108kg block of a human being.

Then again, nothing about the five days I spent at Club Med Palmiye in Türkiye’s Antalya province was typical, and that became evident to me as soon as we passed a goat pen — with live goats for sale — next to the freeway during our hour-long transfer from Antalya International Airport.

Once we arrived at the resort, nestled between the majestic Taurus Mountains and an 800m stretch of beach along the turquoise Mediterranean Sea, we immediately felt as if we’d stepped into a world far away. This stretch of coast, known as Türkiye’s Turquoise Coast or Turkish Riviera, has long been famed for its clear waters, Roman ruins and lively resort towns — with Antalya as its capital and gateway.

A suite at the resort. (Club Med)

The resort has two distinct accommodation areas: the 242-room, sea-facing hotel, and the 478-room Villagio, a series of bungalows set in a village-style layout in the property’s gardens.

They blend together, creating a serene environment that has six swimming pools, including a general one for families, a separate one for children, and two adult zen pools. There are five open-air bar areas; a spa and Turkish baths operated by the French luxury skincare brand Sothys; and child-minding facilities catering for tots as young as four months.

For those who lean to land-based adventures, the resort has courts for tennis and padel, as well as a professional-level archery academy. The most exciting and thrilling activity, though, was the flying trapeze, where I watched guests of all ages learn circus arts.

On the water, guests can participate in waterskiing, wakeboarding, sailing, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding (supping). (Gabriella Brondani)

On the water, guests can participate in waterskiing, wakeboarding, sailing, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding (supping). There is also a mid-afternoon boat cruise, where guests get to travel to a predetermined spot off-shore, jump off and swim in a cove where the water is crystal clear and calm.

If any of this is new to you, it’s no worry as the fully-trained GOs — short for the French 'Gentils Organisateurs’ or ‘Gentle Organisers’ in English — will gently ease you into comfortability in all activities.

And this was the takeaway for me.

While most resorts would encourage their staff to be as close to invisible as possible, the GOs — who literally come from all over the world but with a bias of Turks here — straddle a fine line between being hotel staff and friends. In other words, they are experts who are ready to help you navigate the resort environment, but they will also stop by for a chat if they spot you dining alone, and they certainly get the party started at the beach-club blowouts that follow every themed dinner evening.

The writer, Sabelo Skiti, cool at the pool.

In the case of our group, they were also the hookup for a night out on the town after DJ Black Coffee’s music at the beach club turned a certain cohort of South Africans, who will not be named to protect their reputations, into raging clubbers. But that is for another travel piece.

This unique communal vibe, fostered by a decades-old idea, is what truly sets the experience apart, making every guest feel like a valued part of an extended family.

All of this culminates in an environment that caters for every type of traveller — including ready-to-mingle singles, friend groups, loved-up couples and families with young children from all walks of life.

Phaselis, the main restaurant. (Club Med)

Our arrival coincided with “Turkish Nights”, the first of three themed evenings that week, at the Olympus, a lively open-air, buffet-style restaurant with several areas under a pergola for a feeling of indoor and outdoor dining. After sunset welcome drinks in the garden overlooking the ocean, the dinner ended with a colourful dance show by the GOs, which took me back to the era of high-school talent shows.

The second restaurant, the Phaselis, a more muted, elegant space on the ground floor of the hotel part of the resort, was the venue of another themed night later in the week that provided a balanced mix of local and international cuisine.

The trip was timed perfectly for me, being someone who simply cannot sit still, and the change of pace was welcome. This resort wasn’t about simply getting away: it was about immersing myself in a place where every detail was handled, allowing me to fully surrender to the experience. The profound sense of serenity provided the perfect backdrop for a solo retreat. The days are lazy, relatively quiet and at your own pace, but the nights are lively, loud and full of entertainment.

INTO THE OLD TOWN

A view of Hadrian's Gate in the old city of Antalya. (alan64/123rf.com)

An optional add-on (at extra cost) is a tour of Antalya’s city centre, a mix of old and new as the city has seamlessly blended modernity with the numerous examples of historical architecture and statues.

Stepping through the ancient, triple-arched Hadrian’s Gate, a triumphal arch built in 130AD to honour the Roman emperor Hadrian, who visited the city that year, felt like stepping into a different time. The winding, cobblestone streets of the Old Town told of a rich architectural blend of Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman heritage.

We walked past beautifully preserved Ottoman-era houses and got a glimpse into the region’s history as a significant Roman port and a bustling hub of the Ottoman Empire.

The Old Town’s marina, originally a Roman harbour, is now filled with pleasure yachts and bustling cafés. (mikkiorso/123rf.com)

The Old Town’s marina, originally a Roman harbour, is now filled with pleasure yachts and bustling cafés. The contradiction of the preserved ancient stone and modern life is a powerful reminder of the enduring history of this land, providing a lesson of what a nation can do when it embraces all its history and heritage while pursuing the growth and change that come with modernity.

Granted, the parts of Antalya we visited are the parts frequented by tourists. So there are markets that sell everything from suspiciously affordable designer clothing labels and fragrances to fridge magnets, cashmere and silk scarfs, and menthol crystals that can be dissolved in hot water or tea.

While, as expected, the market keepers are adept at extracting hard-to-come-by dollars and euros, they are genuinely friendly and helpful.

On of the five open-air bar areas. (Club Med)

Dining back at the resort was an experience in itself. The all-inclusive model extended to a magnificent culinary journey, with the grand main buffet offering a spectacular array of international and traditional Turkish dishes. I delighted in freshly caught fish, a variety of grilled meats, and an endless selection of vibrant salads and appetisers. The specialty restaurants — of which there are two, the Bosphore and Topkapi — offer a more intimate à la carte experience, allowing for a deep dive into local Turkish flavours in a beautiful, sea-facing setting. Although still part of the all-inclusive package, these venues require advance booking and place a stronger emphasis on local cuisine.

DON’T WORRY, BE HAPPY

This philosophy of effortless escape dates back to 1950, when Belgian entrepreneur Gérard Blitz founded Club Méditerranée with the simple goal of creating “a place to be happy”. He envisioned a holiday that would free people from daily constraints, allowing them to reconnect with nature and one another through sport and shared experience.

The Palmiye resort has evolved far beyond those early days of Club Med, when guests slept in tents, but it still carries that philosophy of “free spirit”. This is a conscious part of what the company is about, as Anne Browaeys, CEO of Club Med markets for Europe, Middle East & Africa, told us during one of several engagements with our group during the trip.

Anne Browaeys, the CEO of Club Med markets for Europe, Middle East & Africa. (Club Med)

After dinner, the resort came alive with evening entertainment. The shows, often starring the talented GOs, ranged from professional circus performances to lively, choreographed dance routines. It was an atmosphere of shared joy that culminated each night in communal dancing and live music, bringing guests and staff together.

The true magic of the resort, however, is in the perfect balance between lively group energy and tranquil, solitary moments. While the days were packed with optional activities, the resort masterfully provided sanctuaries of calm.

After a long walk on the beach in the morning, one can retreat to the adults-only Zen pool, a peaceful haven where I could read a book or simply enjoy the silence.

At the pool, one could read a book or simply enjoy the silence. (Gabriella Brondani)

The popular Turkish bath and spa, which require prior booking, offer a serene balance to the more energetic activities.

The freedom to engage or withdraw, to socialise or reflect, was a gift that allowed me to truly unwind.

Ultimately, my journey to Club Med in Antalya was more than just a trip, it was an immersion into a unique lifestyle in a country rich in heritage and history.

It was a seamless blend of natural beauty, endless activity and genuine hospitality, all culminating in a feeling of unburdened freedom. It was a reminder that the best travel memories are not only found in meticulous planning and exploration, they can also be found in the simplicity of just being.

Skiti was a guest of Club Med.

GETAWAY AT A GLANCE:

WHERE IT IS: Club Med Palmiye is on Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast in Antalya, the capital of the “Turkish Riviera”, framed by the Taurus Mountains.

RATES: From R27,088 per person sharing, for seven nights, excludes flights and transfers. Note that Club Med Palmiye is open only from April until the end of October. For more information and to book, go here.