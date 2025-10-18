CELEB TRAVELS | Checking in with Tankiso Mamabolo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hi, my name is Tankiso Mamabolo and I’m an award-winning playwright, actor and musician. I am currently playing Mama Morton in Chicago.

Three words that describe my travel personality are anxious, curious and prepared.

I grew up in Mthatha and we would often go to Matatiele for our holidays. It’s a small town in the Eastern Cape where my parents grew up. My grandmother owns a house in the village.

The thing I remember most is the fresh air, clean water and music, because my family sings all the time. Being in the village also meant playing outside and coming home tired, because there was no TV and no other way to entertain ourselves. It was fun and safe.

My first trip abroad was to Stockholm, Sweden, as an exchange student when I was in Grade 11. The trip was only a few weeks long but it was incredible. There were two of us from my school and we attended classes, learnt about Swedish culture and performed in the end-of-year Christmas concert. The city was snowy and cold but so beautiful. Also, I grew up loving ABBA so being there felt amazing.

Stockholm at Christmas time. (mikdam / 123rf.com)

The most difficult, remote or adventurous destination I’ve ever been to was Wales for a friend’s wedding. We were on a big farm for the weekend and we camped out on the field in our tents and only had access to cold water for showers.

A bizarre thing that’s happened on my holidays… On our way to Sweden I got lost at Doha airport during our layover for about an hour. I’d never been outside South Africa before and the airport was full. I decided to walk around for a while until my teacher eventually found me.

My favourite international city is Washington DC. It was so cultured, it was walkable and there are so many things to see and do. The food was amazing and being there during Halloween and Thanksgiving made it even more special.

My three must-sees/dos in my favourite city: I always try to watch some sort of live performance, whether it’s music or theatre. I love going to the museums, and I always have to visit the local pub.

The best place in the world for a night out is London. There’s a wide variety of places to see, transport is easily accessible and there’s always an open food spot after hours. London is also the best because the fashion is interesting and fun.

The one thing I always make sure I do on holiday is thrift shopping. I love discovering vintage items in different parts of the world.

Most welcoming locals? Ireland definitely has the warmest people I’ve ever met. They were curious about South Africa and were always keen to show me the best food, drinks and fun places. Irish pubs have the most affordable drinks and they play the most music.

Trickiest locals? France. Maybe it was the language barrier, but the people seemed a little closed off and suspicious of outsiders. Getting around was also tough because asking for directions wasn’t always an option.

One attraction everyone should see before they die? The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in DC. They have an incredible collection of stories, histories and artefacts that span across interests and genres. I spent an entire day there and barely got to see half of the place.

View inside the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington D.C. The elephant, named Henry, has been in the museum since 1959. (f11photo / 123rf.com)

For souvenirs, I love collecting tote bags that have the name of the country or the institution I’m visiting.

My perfect holiday involves winter, a comfy cabin somewhere in the woods, all my favourite TV shows, no internet or cellphones, and an unlimited supply of board games.

My best holiday ever was going to London for a friend’s wedding. It was in the summer, we went clubbing, watched some theatre, performed some music and I spent a lot of time travelling around the city. I also went to a friend’s graduation where I met Cynthia Erivo, whom I greatly admire.

My most relaxing destination is my grandmother’s house in Matatiele. Green grass, the sound of farm animals grazing, fresh air, clean water, healthy organic meals and the occasional radio play.

My ultimate bucket-list destination is Japan. Everything I’ve seen online about their technological advancements is fascinating. They are constantly finding new ways to make life interesting, and I feel like I would have a great time there.

• Catch Tankiso Mamabolo in Chicago, on stage now at Montecasino’s Teatro in Johannesburg until November 16.