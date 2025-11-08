MSC’s Moz cruise on the Musica rocked. This year, you can do it all on the MSC Opera

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cruising offers the chance to unwind, watch the ocean stretch endlessly, and remember what it feels like to truly switch off.

Sometimes the best kind of break is the one where you don’t have to plan much at all. No airports, no long drives; just a slow sail into the horizon.

I learned that lesson in the most enjoyable way earlier this year when I was invited aboard the MSC Musica for a weekend cruise from Durban to Mozambique’s Portuguese Island.

Musica's three-storey atrium features sweeping curved walls, grand staircases and a piano set on a transparent deck. (MSC / Supplied)

The ship departed from the Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal on a Friday afternoon. As a first-time cruiser, watching my beloved Durban fade into the distance, to be replaced by the deep blue of the Indian Ocean, felt like something out of a dream. From the balcony of my cabin, with a glass of champagne in hand, I could feel the weight of everyday life go away.

The sunset that followed, somewhere in the heart of the open waters, was the perfect transition to the night. It was a moment of calm before the excitement truly began.

After settling in and snacking on the fresh fruit and treats neatly packed in my cabin, I set out to explore the “festival at sea” vibe. I didn’t have to go far to find it.

Cruisers enjoy poolside cocktails and dance parties on the MSC Musica cruise (Leonie Wagner)

By the time I reached the top deck, the ship was already alive and in full holiday mode. As Shakira’s Waka Waka led the sail-away playlist, passengers were dancing and snapping selfies; the cocktails were flowing.

There’s something nostalgic about hearing a 2010 World Cup anthem blasting over a big screen, surrounded by strangers who feel like friends for a weekend.

Later that evening, I joined fellow media guests for the welcome dinner in the main restaurant. The food was exceptional, but what stood out even more was the friendly service – especially from our waiter, who spoke both English and Zulu and easily connected with everyone at the table.

Belle Epoque is one of two main dining rooms on board the Musica, where guests will find everything from freshly baked bread to Italian and Mediterranean styled cuisine. (MSC / Supplied)

After dinner, a few of us headed to one of the lounges for a light-hearted singalong session. It was a perfect way to wind down. Tired but happy, I passed on the dance-floor and instead opted for a quiet drink back in my cabin before calling it a night.

By 6am the next morning, just 13 hours after we had left Durban, we arrived in Mozambique. After a quick breakfast, we disembarked from the ship and boarded boats headed to Portuguese Island.

The island was a buzzing hub of activity, just as you’d expect with over 2,000 passengers mingling with local vendors. Some might find the crowds overwhelming, especially with the queues at the bars and buffets, but for me it highlighted how social the cruising experience can be.

Portuguese Island is a small, uninhabited island located at the external limit of Maputo Bay, Mozambique. (Wikimedia Commons)

On my way to the area that MSC had reserved for my group, I recognised a familiar slang from some passengers and joined in on the conversation. To my surprise, I discovered they were from Umlazi, my hometown. Small world.

The weather on the island was perfect and we used that to our advantage. While some guests chose tubing and snorkelling, I opted for paddle boarding and spent the rest of the afternoon exploring. I grabbed a few drinks, browsed the vendor stalls (thankfully, they accept rands) and marvelled from the beach at an ocean with not a single wave in sight.

Back on board that evening, I explored the ship’s buffet, enjoyed live performances and reunited with the small community I’d formed — both from the original media group and new friends made along the way.

Treat yourself to a soothing sauna, a traditional Balinese massage or a high-tech beauty treatment during your cruise in the line's Aurea Spa. (MSC / Supplied)

By Sunday, the energy slowed. I went for a spa treatment and spent the rest of the day relaxing with friends. I found myself wishing the clock would turn back so I wouldn’t have to return to the busy realities of everyday life on land. That hope faded during the farewell dinner, when it hit me how quickly the weekend had passed.

And yet, the memories remain just as vivid – and that’s the beauty of it.

This trip taught me that cruising is as much about the journey as it is about the destination. It’s a cultural experience that brings people together, even in the middle of the ocean. The activities, entertainment, shared dinners and unexpected connections, in and outside the ship, ensure that everyone is relaxed and in good spirits throughout.

YOUR CHANCE TO SET SAIL THIS SUMMER

Le Piscine swimming pool and the kids' Doremi Spray Park on MSC Opera. (MSC / Supplied)

MSC Opera will be the dedicated ship for MSC Cruises’ 2025/2026 South African summer season, plying local waters from later this month until April 2026, with Durban and Cape Town as the primary departure ports.

The season officially begins on 24 November with a three-night round trip from Durban to Portuguese Island, Mozambique.

In total, there will be more than 30 cruises featuring 12 different itineraries, starting with two- to five-night trips, primarily to destinations in Mozambique such as Portuguese Island, Pomene and Maputo. There will be a special 14-night New Year’s Eve cruise from December 27 - January 10, stopping at Nosy Bé (Madagascar), Port Louis (Mauritius), La Possession (Réunion) and Mamoudzou (Mayotte, a French overseas department located in the Mozambique Channel between Mozambique and Madagascar).

Il Patio Pizza and Pasta is an al fresco dining spot on the MSC Opera that serves fresh, oven-baked pizzas and other Italian-inspired dishes. (MSC / Supplied)

In late March, 2026 the ship will reposition in Cape Town, offering a series of round-trip cruises from there, including sailings to Walvis Bay, Namibia.

The season also includes a number of special themed cruises, among them the adults-only “Oh Ship” party cruise in early December; the “Krone Cruise” (with favourites from the beloved Afrikaans singalong concert series); the “Bella Cruise”, hosted by Somizi; the “Bhangra Boat”, a Bollywood fusion sailing; and an ’80s and ’90s cruise.

The MSC Opera is a Lirica-class ship, originally launched in 2004 and extensively refurbished in 2015. It accommodates around 2,650 passengers in 1,070 cabins, with a crew of roughly 720. On board are two main restaurants, a buffet venue and six bars and lounges. The ship also has two swimming pools, two whirlpools, a fitness centre and the Aurea Spa with a thermal area and treatment rooms.

MSC Opera will be sailing out of Durban from late November. (MSC / Supplied)

Family facilities include the Doremiland kids’ club, teens’ area and a dedicated children’s splash zone, while evenings feature theatre shows, live music and deck parties typical of MSC’s Mediterranean style.

Bookings for the season are now open.

‘BLACK NOVEMBER’ SPECIAL OFFER

MSC has a special “Black November” promotion on, where the first guest sails for just R1 (excluding mandatory fees), while the second pays the standard fare. The deal applies to selected MSC Opera departures from Durban, including four-night cruises in December and the 14-night New Year’s Eve voyage to Mauritius, Réunion, Madagascar and Mayotte.

Bookings made for the 8 and 27 December 2025 sailings also qualify for a R1,500 onboard credit per cabin. The offer is valid until 17 November 2025, subject to availability and conditions. See msccruises.co.za.