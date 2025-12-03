CELEB TRAVELS | Checking in with Watershed frontman Craig Hinds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Craig Hinds will be performing with Watershed at Stanford Hills on December 19.

Hi, my name is Craig and I am the lead singer of Watershed. We are ready to rock Stanford Hills on December 19.

I am the sort of traveller who doesn’t need to know too much about where we’re going and pretty much makes the best of whatever, wherever.

The most “me” thing I’ve done on a trip was order a cold beer at the most local pub. I like to feel the vibe of the locals.

My first international trip was to Egypt. What hit me most was that people drove wherever they wanted to — wrong side of the road, down one-ways, etc. Quite astounding.

A sunset view of Cairo and the Nile, Egypt. (AlexAnton)

A destination that totally surprised me was Germany. Very friendly and helpful. I suppose that they love our music made things easier.

One place everyone raves about but I secretly think is overrated is Australia. There are way too many rules.

One moment when I realised I was completely out of my depth while travelling was when I was standing buck naked and they still couldn’t find what they were looking for.

If I were hosting a tourist in my hometown, I’d take them to these three places — Kalk Bay, Table Mountain, and the Winelands.

My best holiday ever was a luxury yacht trip around parts of Türkiye.

A luxury yacht sailing in turquoise waters off the Turkish coast. (molostock )

A city where I felt instantly at home was London.

My favourite international city is Berlin because it all happens there. Good people, go-getters, hustling and bustling.

The best thing I ever ate on holiday was eisbein in Munich on a winter night with a local ale.

The worst thing I ever ate (and why I regret it) was cock’s testicles (not joking) in Hungary. Not too bad actually, but just the thought.

If I could teleport anywhere now just for dinner, I’d go to Japan. Incredible cuisine.

One tourist attraction that genuinely surprised me was the Vatican City. So secretive and traditional, yet so commercial at the same time.

One place everyone should see before they die is the Sistine Chapel. Quite extraordinary. Just don’t take pics — you will be marched out of there before you can say Michelangelo.

Inside the Sistine Chapel, Vatican City. (isogood)

A travel habit of mine that drives my partner/friends mad is not wanting to walk around too much.

When travelling, I am a sucker for very traditional, very local — that’s why you’re there. No good having a Big Mac, right?

One smell that instantly takes me back to a holiday is coconut, because everyone smelt like it — it was all over their bodies.

When I genuinely need to switch off, I go to the sea for a swim, winter or summer.

A place that still lives rent-free in my head is the South African bushveld.

My favourite hotel is Plettenberg Park in Plett. I got engaged there. What a hotel.

My thoughts on solo travel — sounds like a cool idea, but I think I’d become bored, so a travel buddy or a group is always fun.

• Catch Watershed live as they tour the Western Cape and Garden Route in December and January, with dates at Stanford Hills, Elgin Railway Market, Fancourt and more. Tickets via Quicket.