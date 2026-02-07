A brief history of the honeymoon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The idea of travelling after a wedding is far older than the modern resort honeymoon, though its meaning has shifted over time. The word dates back to at least the 16th century and originally referred to the first month of marriage.

That likely stemmed from medieval traditions, where newly married couples would move in with their families and be given mead — a fermented honey drink — to consume for a full lunar cycle, a custom thought to promote fertility and good fortune.

Later, poets and writers started to use the term in a more cynical fashion, with “honey” referring to the sweetness of early marriage, and “moon” referring to how the newlyweds’ pleasure would inevitably wane.

The honeymoon as a journey emerged much later. In 19th-century Britain, couples — particularly from the upper classes — took post-wedding trips known as “bridal tours”, often visiting relatives who had been unable to attend the ceremony. These trips gradually became more leisure-focused.

By the early 20th century, advances in rail and steamship travel turned honeymoons into a recognised phase of married life, increasingly associated with privacy, romance and escape. After World War II, mass tourism cemented the honeymoon as a distinct travel category.

Today, honeymoons take many forms. While some couples still opt for the traditional beach resort, others choose safaris, cultural itineraries, city breaks or extended multi-stop trips. Some travel immediately after the wedding; others delay the journey by months or even years. What remains consistent is the idea of marking marriage with time set aside to travel together.