Top 5 digital detox escapes

More and more South Africans are hungry for escapes from the constant ping of social media notifications and being overly accessible to multiple people at a time that has left them overwhelmed and burnt out.

Digital detoxes are becoming a top travel trend due to 80% of South Africans feeling they are experiencing online fatigue, according to the most recent findings by The Bureau of Market Research. The same study confirmed that at least seven in every 10 people experience a sense of information overload while engaging in online activities, with 80.5% of respondents feeling emotionally drained.

Looking to tap out for a weekend or a short holiday?Here are some tips on where you can go on a budget:

SEMONKONG LODGE

For the lovers of dirt roads and hidden locales, Semonkong Lodge is a hidden treasure found in the canyons of a quiet village in Lesotho. Whether you want to camp out or stay at one of the thatched-roof chalets (with fireplaces included), the lodge goes lights out from 10pm to 8am. Nearby locations that can be accessed by vehicle or horseback include the nearby waterfall for abseiling or the local merino wool blanket seller, Elizabeth Letsi, who also creates products from spiral aloe, endemic to the area.

KAGGA KAMA

Nestle into quiet caves at Kagga Kama, in the Cederberg, where the eco-lodge and spa offer the ultimate in unique, tranquil experiences. The manmade cave dwellings are integrated into the nearby staggered rock formations, where you can enjoy serene views and amenities.

INTUNJA ZULU CAVE

Not all detoxes need a slow experience; up the ante with a multiday hike. Whether you’re an amateur hike fan or an expert trying something new, look to Intunja’s 35km trek in the Drakensberg that takes three days to complete. Limited to eight people, make sure to bring the necessary equipment for camping and capturing memories.

TSWALU KALAHARI RESERVE

For animal and history lovers, get lost in the wonders of the Kalahari at the Tswalu reserve. From rock paintings to guided walks, take a break in the evenings with their star bathing, where you can enjoy nights under the stars.

GORAH ELEPHANT CAMP

Based at the Addo Elephant National Park, take a tranquil trip to see the beloved Big 5 at Gorah camp. Take in a host of sweeping views and see incredible fauna, sure to provide a rejuvenating digital detox.

