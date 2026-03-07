Where to wow your visiting friends on their first safari

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Holidays on home soil are always satisfying, but there’s something extra special about a sho’t left with foreign friends, especially ones who’ve never been to Africa. A vicarious first-time safari only underlines what a privilege it is. But the planning does come with pressure – one shot to deliver maximum fireworks.

Male lion in the bushveld in the Qwabi Private Game Reserve. (Elizabeth Sleith)

I’d been friends with American Bart since the advent of the internet, so when he finally booked his first trip to South Africa late last year, a safari side quest was mandatory. But where? For me, a lodge break can be about the fresh air, birdsong and bush views. Whatever wildlife happens to saunter into frame is a bonus. But for Bart’s first — and possibly only — safari, I wanted Lion King-level action, plus the finest hot-towels-and-high-thread-count hospitality that SA has to offer. Enter Babohi at Qwabi Private Game Reserve in the Waterberg.

Lions on the red road in the Qwabi Private Game Reserve. (Barton Dorman)

Location-wise, the Waterberg made sense. Big skies, red earth, malaria-free, close enough to Joburg for a two-nighter but far enough to feel properly in the bush. As a Big Five reserve, Qwabi stacked the odds in our favour.

Babohi is one of three sister lodges in the 11,000ha reserve. Letamo, the largest, is child-friendly and reachable by car from the reserve gate. Adults-only Babohi is deeper in, and only accessible by game vehicle. So the first order of business after arrival is to hand over the car keys and hop on a ride with a ranger.

White rhino in the Qwabi Private Game Reserve. (Barton Dorman)

That short transfer is a promising opening act — baboons and a few buck ready for their close-ups — before a gate slides open and the lodge appears up a steep, curving road. Through carved wooden doors lies the main lodge: an open-plan hall of timber beams, stone walls and polished concrete floors. A sunken lounge centres on a double-sided fireplace, with dining tables and a bar glowing under black pendants on the other side. Clearly, this is a place for people who like design magazines as much as game drives.

Lioness on the road in the Qwabi Private Game Reserve. (Barton Dorman)

Check-in confirms that Babohi delights in details. Three fragrances are presented in small bottles, and we are each invited to choose one. Our selections will scent our separate suites for the duration of the stay.

A golf cart carries us to our chalets tucked into the hillside. Mine is enormous — vaulted thatch ceilings, cool stone underfoot, luxury robes and a deep bath. Alongside the minibar lies another thoughtful welcome: a G&T station with fresh-cut garnish.

The private deck of a Lion Suite at Babohi, overlooking the reserve at sunset. (Newmark Hotels & Reserves)

My job is obvious: mix one and take it out to the pièce de résistance — my private deck, perched high above the valley. From here, the reserve falls away in a long, flat sweep below, a wide bowl of bushveld stretching towards sandstone ridges. With ice clinking in my glass and the late-afternoon light turning the grasses gold, I think if nothing else shows up all weekend, there is already this.

Babohi at Qwabi Private Game Reserve in the Waterberg, set against the escarpment’s layered hills. (Newmark Hotels & Reserves)

TIME TO DINE

Since landing, Bart has been keen to try local delicacies — particularly “weird meats”. Biltong didn’t impress (“We call this jerky”), but his dream comes true at dinner, where one of the choices of mains is “wildebeest loin with quince jus”. He does not hesitate.

His dish (officially “awesome”) alongside my roasted lamb and supporting acts — baked brie with rooibos-and-honey reduction and dark-chocolate parfait — reveal a kitchen of high calibre.

An artfully plated cauliflower starter from the lodge’s dinner menu. (Newmark Hotels & Reserves)

The next morning is the main event. We rise with the sun and sip coffee on the edge of the infinity pool, looking out across the sweep of bush below. There are already lions — pale specks at a distant waterhole.

The Leopard suite at Babohi, with floor-to-ceiling glass opening onto a private deck facing the reserve. (Newmark Hotels & Reserves)

The drive itself checks off a stream of animals so steady that it could be a choreographed show. Stage left, a pod of hippos blinking in a pool. Stage right, a chorus line of giraffes, warthogs, elephants. There’s a whimsical duet from a mommy and baby rhino, and a sad solo from a cheetah pacing the fence line — looking for her injured cub, the ranger explains, presumed dead. But it’s the lions that evidently think they’re headlining on ‘Africa’s Got Talent’. They loll in the road.

The sunken lounge in the main lodge, centred on an open fireplace. (Newmark Hotels & Reserves)

They sit on rocks. They pass so close that “seasoned me” feels nervous. At one, there is a majestic male at the feet of an aloof female. He’s been trying to mount her for days, says the ranger. Later, we watch another lioness go full cat and spring into a tree. When we take our break for rusks and Amarula coffee, chatting in a circle, the rave reviews are in. Hakuna matata.

The final dinner unfolds outdoors at tables lit by candles under a sky thick with stars. Around the fireside boma, grills sizzle and cast-iron pots simmer — a five-star braai. We linger, full and content, with nowhere else to be and nothing left to prove. Babohi understood the assignment – and “knocked it out of the park”.

The lodge bar is a natural gathering point after evening game drives. (Newmark Hotels & Reserves)

PLAN YOUR TRIP

WHERE IT IS: Babohi at Qwabi is about 68km from Bela-Bela, Limpopo, and 220km from Johannesburg.

WHAT IT HAS: A spa; gym; pool; restaurant and private-dining facilities; two bars.

ACCOMMODATION: 25 rooms ranging from deluxe to luxury suites. All have patios and modern amenities; some have plunge pools.

RATES: From around R15,000 per room per night for two sharing, full-board. Includes two game drives per day.

MORE INFO: See newmarkhotels.com