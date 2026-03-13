CELEB TRAVELS | Checking in with performer Barry Conrad

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Barry Conrad, the South African-born Australian actor and singer-songwriter now based in New York.

Hi, my name is Barry Conrad and I‘m an actor and singer-songwriter who recently moved from Australia to New York. I’ve been working across screen, stage and music for years, and I’m stoked to be building the next chapter of my career now here in the US.

Three words that describe my travel personality: Adventurous. Curious. Energised.

Childhood holidays: I grew up in Cape Town and we’d often go to Knysna for holidays. Then when we moved to New Zealand, we’d head to Mount Maunganui quite a bit.

Mount Maunganui in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand. ( colindamckie / 123rf.com)

The thing I remember most is the sense of adventure. Even simple trips always felt exciting as a kid. Plus, I had a wild imagination and thought I was a superhero, so I’d be playing out all these scenes and scenarios.

My first trip abroad was to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and what I remember most is being totally overwhelmed by how different everything about it was.

I was recently in Los Angeles for the G’Day USA Arts Gala. The last time I was in LA was actually 2019, before the world shut down, so it was great to be back. I forgot how spread out it is. For some reason, that just stood out to me about the city this time.

Next I am in Austin, where I will be MC and the face of Australia House for SXSW [South by Southwest, an annual festival that brings together the film, music, technology and media industries]. This is my first SXSW and first time visiting Austin too, which makes it even more exciting.

The most adventurous or remote destination I’ve been to was Uluru in Australia’s Northern Territory. The landscapes are incredibly beautiful and unique.

A travel experience I’ll never forget is getting stranded in Seattle, after losing my passport while on tour. I had to meet the rest of the band in the next city. That was one of the most stressful experiences ever! But it also meant seeing more of the place and nursing my wounds with plenty of delicious seafood while I waited for a replacement (haha).

My favourite international city is New York. The energy is unmatched and it feels like anything’s possible.

Three things I always do when I arrive in a new city: take a few hours to just get lost and explore. Find good coffee. Hit a workout.

I am an adventurous eater when I travel. I love food so much I created a show around it (Banter with BC)! The strangest thing I’ve tried was Kopi Luwak, which is this poop coffee in Bali, literally. That was something else!

A restaurant I still dream about is Bar Milano in Sydney for their incredible beef ragù pappardelle and Delmonico’s in New York for their Maine crab cake. Both places have that rare combination of exceptional food and warm, genuine service that makes you never want to leave.

When travelling, I’m a sucker for impressive architecture and great food and drink.

One tourist attraction everyone should see is the view from the top of Table Mountain. There aren’t enough words to describe how majestic and beautiful it is.

Favourite museum? The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Wowsers. Spending an afternoon there was so inspiring and fascinating.

The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is one of the largest art museums in the United States. (Dinga / 123rf.com)

My thoughts on solo travel: love it. I took my first solo trip to Bali and it was one of the best things I’ve ever done. Not only is it a chance to properly unplug and experience someplace new on your own schedule, you learn so much about yourself. I think everyone should experience it at least once.

My perfect holiday involves incredible local food, amazing live music, connecting with the locals, time near the water and plenty of adventure.

One place I’d go back to in a heartbeat is my birth city, Cape Town. The landscapes, culture, the people… everything about the place is unforgettable. And most of my family still live there.

My ultimate bucket-list destination is Japan. I’ve always been fascinated by the culture, the place itself and of course Japanese food is life.

• Barry Conrad is a South African-born Australian actor and singer-songwriter now based in New York. Working across screen, stage and music, he also hosts the podcast Banter with BC and co-hosts The Intermittent Fasting Podcast. He is currently at SXSW in Austin as MC and face of Australia House. The 2026 festival runs from March 12–18.