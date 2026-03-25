Top spots for a fun last-minute Easter getaway

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you’re craving indulgence, space or simply a shift in pace, these last‑minute escapes offer the perfect long‑weekend reset.

Easter approaches quietly, and before you know it, a quick getaway starts sounding far more appealing than staying home. Whether it’s a warm‑ocean morning, a wine‑route ramble, small‑town stillness or a city corner that feels brand new, South Africans are spoilt for choice. If you’re craving indulgence, space or simply a shift in pace, these last‑minute escapes offer the perfect long‑weekend reset.

UMHLANGA ROCKS, KWAZULU‑NATAL

What you get: Sea air, sunrise strolls and soft‑serve afternoons.

What to do: Umhlanga makes holiday mode feel effortless. A sunrise walk along the promenade sets the rhythm for the day, with joggers, families and dog walkers sharing the warm morning light. Beyond the main beachfront, quieter corners await. Like the raised boardwalk in the Umhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve, the edges of Hawaan Forest and the photogenic Whalebone Pier. As temperatures rise, tidal pools fill with families, and the ice‑cream shops start to buzz.

Where to stay: Protea Hotel Fire & Ice by Marriott Durban Umhlanga Ridge, where a playful retro‑surf feel sets the tone. The heated outdoor pool keeps swims on the cards even when the breeze arrives, and being minutes from the shore keeps beach time beautifully simple.

CAPE TOWN AND THE V&A WATERFRONT

What you get: Autumn light, mountain edges and wellness with a view.

What to do: Early-autumn Cape Town boasts crisp mornings, mellow afternoons and fewer crowds. Explore the canal walkway between the CTICC and the Waterfront, relax at Battery Park, or spend a slow hour wandering the Silo District’s cafés and public art.

Where to stay: For a wellness‑focused stay, The Westin Cape Town pairs panoramic harbour‑to‑mountain views with a serene 19th‑floor spa. With restaurants, galleries and markets all within a short walk, this is a long weekend that balances city energy with real restoration.

GEORGE, GARDEN ROUTE

What you get: Forest paths, farm stalls and Outeniqua calm.

What to do: George delivers the Garden Route at its most restful. Ease into the day at the Outeniqua Farmers’ Market, then follow forest trails near Wilderness or take a scenic drive along Montagu Pass for sweeping mountain views. The Map of Africa viewpoint offers a quiet pause, and nearby Herolds Bay and Victoria Bay keep things peaceful even on busy weekends.

Where to stay: Protea Hotel by Marriott George King George overlooks the golf course and feels like a country retreat, with expansive lawns, shady corners and multiple pools made for slow afternoons. With beaches, markets and scenic drives close by, George becomes an easy choice for last‑minute downtime.

SOMERSET WEST, CAPE WINELANDS

What you get: Beachy mornings and vineyard afternoons.

What to do: Start with a sunrise walk along the Strand promenade, then move inland to the Helderberg Nature Reserve for fynbos trails and elevated views. Nearby estates deliver long, lazy lunches under old trees, while Lourensford’s weekend market brings live music and artisanal finds. Vergelegen’s historic gardens, from camphor avenues to quiet lawns, make for an unhurried afternoon.

Where to sleep: The Lord Charles Hotel, Somerset West, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, adds a relaxed, resort‑style feel with generous gardens, pools and tennis courts. La Vigna provides easy, refined dining, while St Andrews Pub offers a cosy end to the day.

OUDTSHOORN, KLEIN KAROO

What you get: Big skies and cave-country adventure

What to do: Visit the Cango Caves earlier in the day for a gentler experience, take the scenic drive through Schoemanshoek toward the Swartberg foothills or cool off at Rust‑en‑Vrede Waterfall. Ostrich farms around the region offer close‑up encounters that keep kids entertained between outings.

Where to stay: At Protea Hotel by Marriott Oudtshoorn Riempie Estate, the thatched rondavel‑style rooms sit among leafy gardens, with an outdoor pool and plenty of space to unwind — ideal for slow Karoo evenings after a day on the road.

MELROSE ARCH, JOHANNESBURG

What you get: A polished city break

What to do: Over Easter, Melrose Arch becomes one of Johannesburg’s most inviting walkable pockets. Terraces spill into the sunshine, boutiques tempt browsing, and the neighbourhood takes on a relaxed, holiday pace. James & Ethel Gray Park brings greenery within easy reach, while nearby galleries and design stores reward unstructured wandering.

Where to stay: African Pride Melrose Arch, Autograph Collection, makes the precinct feel like part of the stay. Aduna Bistro offers all‑day dining, while Sebule Grill & Cellar brings fire‑driven flavours to dinner. For a playful twist, the Pool Bar lets you dine at a table set in the pool — a fun finale to a city escape.