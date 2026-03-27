What to do with kids in Joburg this Easter weekend

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Jungle Magic: at the Rand Show is a larger-than-life jungle world that transforms a whole hall into an immersive sensory experience.

The Rand Show

If there’s one event synonymous with Easter in Johannesburg, it’s the Rand Show. First staged in 1894, it’s one of the country’s longest‑running events — and still draws crowds with its mix of entertainment, shopping and slightly over‑the‑top attractions.

This year’s show emphasises value, with plenty included in the ticket price — think live music, interactive zones and roaming performances. There’s a tech and gaming arena, a beauty and fashion fair, plenty of food stalls and a dedicated Kids Zone.

The Big Bounce — a rugby‑field‑sized jumping castle — is also included, as is Jungle Magic, the biggest new family attraction, where an entire hall has been transformed into an immersive sensory experience. Think bold colour, jungle soundscapes, giant creatures, an indoor waterfall and even a “brave zone” where curious kids can touch and feel creepy crawlies.

• 2-6 April at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec. The opening day special is R50 for all ages. The rest is R120 for adults; R90 for children (3–12) and pensioners; free for under‑3s. There is also a family special where two adults and two children get in for R340. See randshow.co.za.

A fruity twist

The Easter Egg Hunt will take place in the berry fields at Field Berry Farm. (Supplied)

The Field Berry Farm in Walkerville adds a fruity twist to the weekend, pairing its late‑season raspberry picking with a few more activities for families. Kids can join an Easter egg hunt with a gentler brief than the usual scramble: find three coloured stones hidden in the berry fields and swap them for three chocolate treats. There’s also a guided Easter Story walk.

Once the picking and wandering are done, families can linger over food‑stall snacks, coffee and the farm’s own raspberry creations — jam, frozen yoghurt, even a raspberry craft beer.

• 4–5 April, 9am–3pm. R110 per child (includes egg hunt and berry‑picking), adults R60. Booking essential. See thefieldberryfarm.com.

Jolly at Jolie

Trés Jolie is a countryside restaurant and events venue in Ruimsig, with pretty gardens, fountains and relaxed outdoor spaces — the kind of place that hosts weddings one day and families for long, lingering lunches the next.

There’s often a lot going on here for children — camel and pony rides, carousel rides, jumping castles, face painting and an animal-feed farm — but over the long weekend there are a few extra touches for both little ones and their adults. Kids can join daily egg hunts, with an Easter mascot roaming for photos and live music on Saturday and Sunday.

The menu leans towards easy, family-friendly fare — wood-fired pizzas, grills, burgers, salads and generous breakfasts, plus milkshakes and baked treats.

• 3–6 April, 9am–5pm, with egg hunts at 10am and 2pm. Entry is for restaurant patrons; booking is recommended. See tresjolie.co.za.

Golden tickets

Jaden Taferner plays Willy Wonka in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' at the Theatre on the Square. (Supplied)

For a change of pace from egg hunts and jumping castles, Joburg’s theatres have a surprisingly rich line-up for families this Easter — from big, bouncy musicals to gentle storybook classics and a circus-style spectacular.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Presented by Pretoria Youth Theatre, this musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic includes songs from the film versions, including Pure Imagination. It runs from 31 March to 11 April at Theatre on the Square in Sandton, with three performances on 4 April (10am, 2pm and 6pm). Tickets R140. See theatreonthesquare.co.za.

Shrek The Musical JR.

This high-energy, interactive take on the beloved green ogre runs from 10 March to 19 April at the Joburg Theatre complex, with two shows daily over the Easter weekend. Tickets from R180. See peoplestheatre.co.za.

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark

Wenziwenkhosi Myeni in 'The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark'. (Elize Mare Photography)

This adaptation of the classic book is perfect for young children (ages 4–10), offering both fun and reassurance to those navigating their own nighttime fears. On now until 24 April, with performances on Easter Saturday and Sunday at the National Children’s Theatre, Parktown. R100-R150. See nctt.org.za.

Once Upon a Time: Easter Edition

This circus-theatre mash-up blends acrobatics, aerial work and fairytale characters into an immersive family show. In the special Easter edition, the audience helps the characters of “Dreamland” find missing eggs to save the holiday. The Cirk, Cresta Shopping Centre, Randburg. R200–R290. See thecirk.co.za.