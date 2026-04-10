CELEB TRAVELS | Taking on the beach with Hungani Ndlovu

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From must-have items to the perfect day at the beach, Hungani Ndlovu gives us all the details for a perfect holiday.

What are three items you need to have in your travel bag?

My phone, medication and my passport.

What is one amenity you need in a hotel when travelling in or out of the country?

A view. Whether it’s the ocean, mountains or a buzzing city, I need something that reminds me I’m somewhere different.

Describe the perfect day at the beach.

It starts slow … chilling with the sun warming up the day. Then it turns playful … swimming, laughing and some drinks and snacks. And it ends quietly, watching the sun disappear, feeling like time paused just for that moment.

What’s a tourist attraction everyone should see at least one in Thailand?

⁠The Phi Phi Islands. It’s so beautiful. The cliffs rise like something out of a dream. It’s one of those places that reminds you just how amazing God is.

Island life with Hungani Ndlovu (Supplied by Tropika Island of Treasure)

What is still on your travel bucket list?

I’m not chasing destinations, I’m chasing perspective. On my list currently is Hong Kong, South Korea, Kenya, Ethiopia, Antarctica, Switzerland and more. I love going on an adventure.

You visited Thailand on this week’s episode of Tropika Island Search. What was your very first impression of Thailand the moment you arrived?

Thailand is such an interesting place. On arrival the heat and humidity hit you immediately, but I guess it’s part of the charm. The people are kind and welcoming, definitely living up to its reputation as the “Land of Smiles”. I was really excited to explore the tropical island and enjoyed the local food and the stunning beaches.

If you had 24 hours to help a friend truly experience the magic of Thailand, what would your itinerary look like?

I’ve got your perfect itinerary:

breakfast by 7am;

Phi Phi Islands by 8.30am;

Maya Bay by 10.30am;

lunch at Phi Phi Islands at 12pm;

Patong Beach at 2pm;

dinner & shopping at Chillva Market from 4.30pm-7.30pm; and

club time at Fuga Beach Club from 9pm-12am.

Auditions for the new season are now open. What advice do you have for contestants wanting to stand out with their entry video?

My advice would be to just be yourself, showcase your personality, your creativity and ultimately why someone would love to have you as a partner. No one is perfect, so people shouldn’t strive to position themselves in that manner.

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