Hyde Johannesburg: a luxe hotel with social spaces to match Rosebank’s vibe

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As a born-and-bred Joburger, I know my hometown gets a bad rap. Tell a Capetonian where you’re from and they’ll often react with that slightly theatrical, almost instinctive gesture: fingers pressed to the collarbone, an implicit “Shame” hanging in the air as they picture potholes and burglar bars, strip malls and gridlock.

And sure, Joburg has all that. But it also has a temperature all its own. Still, at heart, a gold-rush city, it is busy and ambitious but also playful and edgy, cosmopolitan and socially curious.

If I had to choose an Exhibit A, it would be Rosebank — in particular its pedestrianised pocket of open-air cafés and homegrown boutiques that connects Rosebank Mall and the Zone. The density of shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas and galleries here — plus a rooftop Sunday market — means it’s always buzzing with the many faces of the metropolis. By day, you can people-watch fashionistas and tourists, street performers and shoppers. After sundown, roving packs of teens mingle with the movie crowds and the dolled-up set, taking their high heels and cufflinks out for fancy meals and DJ sets at the restaurants and bars.

COOL BEGINNINGS

The hotel occupies part of a mixed-use building dating back to the ’70s, when it was a Barclays Bank. (Supplied)

In the middle of all this is a strong contender for Exhibit B: the Hyde Johannesburg Rosebank. The hotel occupies part of a mixed-use building dating back to the ’70s, when it was a Barclays Bank. Most recently called Voco The Bank, the hotel was bought and soft relaunched in late 2024 and is now managed by a “hospitality collective” called Ennismore. They don’t just run hotels, they say; they curate “lifestyle experiences” in buildings designed as social hubs.

The Hyde brand itself started out as an exclusive Hollywood lounge in the mid-2000s, where the likes of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan could quaff Cristal away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi and the “masses” of larger nightclubs.

Now the name applies to a small (but growing) clique of hotels, beach clubs and mixology lounges across the world, which all salute those “party-girl” beginnings with the mission of creating a music-festival atmosphere in bohemian-luxe settings. The places you’ll find them — such as Miami, Ibiza and Bodrum — are all known for their creative pulse and happening music and nightlife scenes. For its very first property in Africa, Rosebank feels just right.

STEPPING IN

The lobby is bold, patterned and immediately welcoming with its warm, design-led feel. (Supplied)

The black-brick building, somewhat reminiscent of a New York-style apartment block, sits in the middle of the pedestrian zone, with an access-controlled strip of asphalt for Ubers and valet parkers.

Stepping in, the “social hub” aspect is immediately clear: a wide, light-filled space that sweeps out from two enormous facing couches — the “Endless Sofa”, a Hyde signature — edged by more intimate groupings of armchairs and low tables.

Earthy tones and layered textures give it a boho feel, while contemporary artworks by local women — including a striking wall tapestry and totem poles — add a strong sense of place.

The music-festival energy comes through at check-in, where two staffers are bopping along to the song playing, greeting me with an affable ease that feels much more like arriving at a house party than a hotel.

TO EAT AND BE SEEN

0 of 3 Proud Mary’s mid-century-inspired dining room, anchored by a sculptural bar with bottles glowing like jewels. (Supplied) A spread of small plates made for sharing at Proud Mary. (Supplied) A private dining room at Proud Mary. (Supplied)

The eating options, of which there are three, go well beyond the functional, becoming high-end hangout spots. The most casual is Proud Coffee, whose street-side counter offers brews and artisanal pastries to passing foot traffic, plus a room-service option for hotel guests.

The Bank’s grande dame, though, is Proud Mary, an “eatery and wine bar” that’s been a darling on the restaurant scene since 2021. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week in a mid-century-inspired space of warm woods, curved lines and low, golden light. A sculptural bar, with its wall of bottles glowing like jewels, lends the room a slightly dreamlike quality.

The menu here is genuinely global, pulling techniques and ingredients from virtually every continent. Lunch includes dishes such as beef sandwiches, tuna tataki salad and chicken katsu, with a far wider selection at dinner. Many of the options reinforce Proud Mary as a place for gathering, with small plates and large-format dishes — such as the 1.2kg tomahawk steak — served as centrepiece meals for sharing.

Breakfast here — included for hotel guests — is a pleasing departure from the tired buffet, with a mix of international flavours and surprising combinations. Dishes such as Bombay frittata and Turkish eggs sit alongside custom egg options and “on toast” plates topped with things like turmeric onions, miso dust and jalapeño cream cheese.

WE SNEAK THROUGH THE STREETS

0 of 3 Nine Lives has a moody, after-dark feel, with velvet seating, glossy floors and a bold, feline mural prowling the wall. (Supplied) The "secret" bar in Nine Lives. (Supplied) A cocktail at Nine Lives. (Supplied)

If Proud Mary is the main stage of the festival, Nine Lives is the VIP lounge, a speakeasy tucked between the fourth and fifth floors in what was once a rooftop engine room. Even getting there feels like you’re in on something: press S in the lift, step into a red-lit corridor, and slip through a velvet curtain into its moody interior.

Seventies-inspired glossy black floors, leather banquettes and velvet chairs create an atmosphere of whispers-only discretion, while a line from The Cure’s The Lovecats — “We bite and scratch and scream all night” — is scrawled in red on the wall, playing up the feeling of rebellion and conspiracy.

The feline theme, says hotel manager Jessica Redinger, is about curiosity and adaptability. Nine Lives is a place “to slip into your ’other’ self: the after-work self, the night self, the version that wants sound, smoke and a little mystery”.

The menu leans toward shareable small plates, while the bar’s extensive list includes hard-to-find spirits and cheekily named cocktails such as “Filthy AF” and “Beautiful, Dirty, Rich”.

PILLOW TALK

The bohemian bedrooms are peaceful with warm woods, muted tones and touches of African flavour. (Supplied)

A freestanding bath against floor-to-ceiling windows offers sweeping views over Johannesburg’s treetops. (Supplied)

Hyde has 131 rooms over six floors, sleeping up to four people across four room types. Mine overlooked the front of the hotel, which meant beautiful views over the neighbourhood trees, but also a worry about noise on a buzzing Friday night. It didn’t happen. With the blackout curtains closed, the room felt calm and cocooned — all warm woods and muted tones, with pops of colour from patterned pillows and beaded artworks.

On top of the usual amenities — Nespresso machines, minibars and smart TVs — there are Bluetooth speakers and a “Try-On Wall”: pegs hung with locally made accessories, from glass beads to woven fans, giving guests a chance to literally “try on” something and discover new creators during their stay.

THE HUMAN LEAGUE

The staff are a particular strength — many have worked in Rosebank’s restaurant scene for years, bringing a seasoned ease to the job that still feels warm and personal.

BOTTOM LINE

While some may gravitate to the high walls of Sandton or the boom gates of Melrose Arch, Rosebank offers an easy immersion in Jozi’s edgy, eclectic best.

Rooted in music culture, with its festival-esque, come-as-you-are energy and polished‑boho aesthetic, Hyde fits neatly into that spirit — and will reward curious cats with an easy, lived‑in introduction to a city that may be reputed to be “a treacherous thing”, but is also “so wonderfully, wonderfully, wonderfully wonderfully pretty”.

• From R2,500 per person sharing per night, including breakfast at Proud Mary. For more, see Hyde Johannesburg’s website.