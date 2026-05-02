CELEB TRAVELS | Checking in with Jonathan Boynton-Lee

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Hi, my name is Jonathan and I’m a Top Billing presenter, actor and filmmaker – equal parts dreamer and troublemaker.

I would absolutely describe myself as a traveller. I often say that, in my other life, I was either a gypsy or a cowboy, always on the road, chasing adventure. Either trying to find myself or run away from something.

Three words that describe my travel personality: adventurous, curious, unhinged.

I grew up in Johannesburg and we would often go to The Cavern Resort in the Drakensberg for our holidays. The thing I remember most is imagination and bruises from playing outside, rather than screentime. I couldn’t be more grateful.

The Drakensberg is a beloved holiday spot. (123RF)

My first trip abroad was to London to visit my uncle, and what I remember is going to the local pub with him and his husband.

The most difficult, remote or adventurous destination I’ve been to was Namibia. Feels like another planet. Vast, raw, humbling and completely life-changing.

A bizarre thing that’s happened on my holidays cannot be repeated here, but think The Hangover movies.

A memorable restaurant I’ve eaten at is the new spot at Mount Nelson called Amura. It completely transported me. The marine-inspired dining, the atmosphere, the sense that you’re stepping into a surreal Gatsby-inspired cinematic underwater world ... it’s magical.

Amura at the Mount Nelson, Cape Town. ( Supplied )

At a dinner party, people are sharing travel stories. I tell this one: “This one time at band camp ...”.

My favourite hotel in the world is a tie between Montusi Mountain Lodge and The Cavern in the Northern Drakensberg. I’m biased because the area is like my other home but it’s the most beautiful place in the world.

My ultimate bucket-list destination is Antarctica. It feels like one of the last truly untouched places on Earth.