IN PICTURES | Inside Khayelitsha’s new luxury villa

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A new luxury villa has opened in Khayelitsha, adding an upmarket accommodation option to Cape Town’s largest township. Mteto’s Child Villa — named after its owner, local entrepreneur Luzuko Mteto — positions itself as a “home away from home” with a modern, industrial aesthetic and a compact setup designed for both domestic and international visitors.

The property features five suites in total — two presidential suites and three luxury rooms — arranged within a contemporary build in the heart of Khayelitsha. The luxury rooms come with queen‑size beds, en suite bathrooms with showers and, on the ground floor, direct access to a small outdoor patio.

The two presidential suites upstairs are noticeably roomier and add freestanding oval bathtubs alongside larger showers. Across both categories, amenities include smart TVs with satellite and streaming, complimentary tea and coffee, Wi‑Fi, air‑conditioning, optional stocked minibars and in‑house laundry services.

0 of 4 The reception and slow lounge area. (Supplied) The villa’s upper level, where the more spacious presidential suites open off a long, gallery-like passage. (Supplied) Freestanding bathtubs feature in the villa’s larger presidential suites. (Supplied) A 'home away from home' feel at Mteto’s Child Villa in the heart of Khayelitsha. (Supplied)

The design leans into a mix of industrial, minimalist and contemporary styles, with concrete, wood and acrylic finishes giving the space a clean, polished feel. It’s not a hotel with sprawling amenities; instead, the focus is on comfortable, well‑designed rooms and a straightforward stay.

The villa’s PR and marketing manager, Shorn Khumalo, was also involved in the launch of Khayelitsha’s The Spade Boutique Hotel & Spa — the first four‑star, black‑owned luxury boutique hotel in a township — in 2021. The Spade continues to operate with an in‑house gym, spa, heated outdoor pool, restaurant and bar. “Mteto’s Child is more of a luxury B&B offering compared to The Spade,” he says. “We have five suites, smaller in size and our offering is more limited. However, the design, with careful attention to detail for a comfortable and enjoyable experience, matches that of The Spade.”

There are no cooking facilities but guests can pre-order breakfast, and the villa provides a list of nearby eateries for those looking to explore the local food scene. These include Spine Road Lifestyle, an eatery and entertainment space also owned by Mteto, and Rands Cape Town, a high-energy venue that blends chisa nyama, music and weekend crowds.

The villa partners with ABCD Concepts, which offers a range of guided experiences in and around Khayelitsha, including cycling tours. (Supplied )

The property also partners with ABCD Concepts, an award‑winning Khayelitsha‑based travel agency that has been offering immersive township tours for a decade. The agency says it has hosted more than 1,000 tourists, many of them international visitors looking for experiences outside the standard Cape Town circuit.

While the villa aims to attract a mix of domestic and international tourists, Khumalo notes there’s also a second, very local type of guest. “I grew up in Khayelitsha but now live in the northern suburbs,” he says. “We’re always coming back — for family visits, for ceremonies, for funerals. When people come to support us, we need places to stay.” It’s a reminder that the villa isn’t only for travellers from outside the township, but for people connected to it in ways that are practical, social and ongoing.

On the question of visitor safety, Khumalo says, “We have publicly mentioned that Khayelitsha faces socio‑economic challenges such as crime. We encourage guests to travel to Khayelitsha with people who are familiar with the area, through a local guide or contact the villa for a safe, curated experience.”

Mteto’s Child Villa offers an upmarket accommodation option in the heart of Khayelitsha. (Supplied)

Artwork and warm wood accents add personality to one of the villa’s rooms. (Supplied)

There is also a shuttle service available from the airport, and monitored parking for guests arriving in their own vehicles. On‑site measures include 24‑hour security personnel, surveillance cameras monitored on‑ and off‑site, electric fencing, access‑controlled gates and a 24‑hour reception.

Mteto’s Child Villa positions itself as an alternative within the township tourism landscape — not a themed experience, but a practical, comfortable base for travellers who want to stay close to family, attend local events or explore the area with a guide. It’s a considered, contemporary build with a clear intention: to offer a stay that matches the rhythm of the community it serves.

• Rates start at R800 per room (maximum two guests). For more information or to book, see mtetoschildvilla.co.za.