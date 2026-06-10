IN PICS | Four SA beaches soak up sun on list of world’s best beaches

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This week marks World Oceans Day. Sure, it might be a lot chillier our side of the equator but four South African beaches have earned a place among the world’s most celebrated coastal destinations.

Previously Kraalbaai, Camps Bay and Boulders Beach have made the list but now Wilderness Beach also cracks the nod.

The new addition highlights the remarkable diversity of South Africa’s coastline and further cements the country’s reputation as home to some of the world’s most extraordinary beach experiences.

Released annually, the Corona Beach 100 has evolved into a global celebration of the world’s most remarkable coastal destinations.

This year’s edition spans 22 countries and welcomes 27 new additions, selected through a curation process that considered scenic beauty, beach culture and connection to nature.

The houseboats of Kraalbaai are anchored on the tranquil Langebaan lagoon in the heart of the West Coast National Park. (Supplied/Purely Local)

“Following the incredible global response to Beach 100’s first year, we saw an opportunity to build on that momentum and evolve the platform even further for 2026,” said Melanie Nicholson, head of brand at Corona South Africa.

“The guide is about much more than exploring the world’s most beautiful beaches. It’s about celebrating the natural systems that make those places possible.

“Through Beach 100, we hope to inspire people to step outside, reconnect with nature, and appreciate the extraordinary coastlines we are fortunate to have both here in South Africa and around the world.”

A dog enjoys the sun at Camps Bay beach (http://www.iolproperty.co.za/roller/news/entry/)

Corona has partnered with Tripadvisor to create access to more than 300,000 nature-led travel experiences across 30 countries, helping travellers discover the world’s coastlines more meaningfully.

This partnership will see that selected conservation-focused itineraries are also being highlighted, encouraging travellers to explore with greater awareness of the environments they visit.

As part of World Oceans Week, Corona has expanded its Beach 100 Grant Initiative in partnership with Oceanic Global, providing direct support to community-led organisations focused on marine debris reduction, habitat restoration, biodiversity preservation and coastal resilience across Beach 100 destinations.

African Penguins at Boulders Beach, Simon's Town. Stock photo (123RF/pocholocalapreyahoocom)

Corona and Oceanic Global will also release a new content series, Ocean is Living, highlighting the connection between beaches and the oceanic world.

Featuring ecosystems such as coral reefs, mangrove forests, seagrass meadows, and the open ocean, the film reinforces that paradise is more than a destination — it is a living system worth protecting.

The initiative will also feature social content spotlighting the ecosystems and local grant projects at four select Beach 100 locations.

TimesLIVE