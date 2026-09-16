How Old School brought a camp site to life for the All Blacks

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The dust has finally settled on the many pitches where the Springboks and New Zealand’s All Blacks faced off. But Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry is not the only place where this storied history came to a close.

With existing luxury safaris unable to house the 1,400 delegation from the All Blacks, the Old School group created Outpost 28. A safari experience with 450 luxury camp tents created specifically for the group designed to disappear after the event came to a close.

Based in Mongena Private Game Reserve in Dinokeng, the camp site was named after 1928, the year the All Blacks first toured South Africa. The camp hosted about 950 guests across three rotations and operated entirely off-grid. More than 11,250 meals were served.

Old School's team shares how they brought the Outpost 28 experience to life. (Supplied by Old School)

Speaking to the CEO of Old School Group, Gerhardi Odendaal, we find out about what went into this once-in-a-lifetime experience that South Africans can also get a taste of.

What makes Outpost 28 unique compared to other pop-up glamping stays, and can South Africans experience the same stay the All Blacks supporters enjoyed?

Outpost 28 was never conceived as a pop-up glamping product. It was a fully operational temporary destination, built at scale around a specific international sporting journey.

The first difference was scale and infrastructure. This was not a collection of luxury tents in the bush. It was a serviced camp with its own hospitality, catering, water, power, security, transport and entertainment operation behind it.

The second difference was context. Guests were not simply staying at a safari camp. They were travelling the country. Outpost 28 was the bush chapter of that journey.

The third was occasion. The camp was built for Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry and named for the 1928 tour, so there were a heritage and a narrative behind it that you would not find at a standard glamping property.

Night time view of the Outpost 28 camp site. Picture: (Supplied by Old School)

And then it came down. We built it knowing it would be dismantled. There is something rare about building at that scale for a moment and a moment only, in essence a single season experience.

As for whether South Africans can experience the same stay, yes, they most definitely can. Outpost 28 was built for the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour, and it no longer exists — but in saying that, we could adapt Outpost to any other theme, requirement, incoming tour group, local business or corporate incentive. We have been doing that for quite some time, but not at this scale and over so many days. But anything is possible if you dream big enough and have trusted and committed staff, partners and suppliers.

How did the team ensure the fauna and flora of the area remained untouched through the mounting and dismantling of the camp — particularly the indigenous plants and the rhino population in the area?

Environmental protection shaped the project from the first site walk. We were bringing a large temporary operation into a working game reserve, and the bush had to come first:

Siting and layout: the layout was walked on foot with Mongena’s team before anything was ordered. Tents went into existing clearings and along established tracks. Where a tree stood in the way of a good tent position, we moved the tent. No indigenous vegetation was cleared to make the camp fit.

the layout was walked on foot with Mongena’s team before anything was ordered. Tents went into existing clearings and along established tracks. Where a tree stood in the way of a good tent position, we moved the tent. No indigenous vegetation was cleared to make the camp fit. Ground and footprint: The tents stood on raised decking and pegs; in fact, about 9,000 of them. The service areas were on temporary flooring. Vehicles stayed on existing tracks, which matters more than people realise as soil compaction in the bush lasts long after the tyre marks have gone.

The tents stood on raised decking and pegs; in fact, about 9,000 of them. The service areas were on temporary flooring. Vehicles stayed on existing tracks, which matters more than people realise as soil compaction in the bush lasts long after the tyre marks have gone. Water and waste: We brought our water in rather than drawing on the reserve’s supply, and everything that went down a drain came out again — grey water and sewage were collected and removed off site by licensed contractors. Nothing went into the ground.

We brought our water in rather than drawing on the reserve’s supply, and everything that went down a drain came out again — grey water and sewage were collected and removed off site by licensed contractors. Nothing went into the ground. Light and noise: Generators were positioned and screened away from the bush, lighting was low, warm and pointed downwards, and music stopped at a set hour every night.

Generators were positioned and screened away from the bush, lighting was low, warm and pointed downwards, and music stopped at a set hour every night. Rhino and wildlife protocol: The rhino protocol was set by the reserve and we followed it. They have a very successful rhino conservation programme, which was pretty much part and parcel of daily activities guests could choose to partake in.

A look at the camp site that the All Blacks called home during the 2026 matches.Picture: (Supplied by Old School)

What compelled Old School Group to be part of creating this experience?

The project sat exactly where Old School Group lives: sport, travel, hospitality, people and experiences that are genuinely different. Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry was a rare chance to show South Africa to an international audience. We had no interest in simply moving guests between venues. We wanted to build the part they would remember.

A rugby tour does not have to be 80 minutes on a field. It can be the people you meet, the places you go, the food and wine, the wildlife and the stories you take home.

Outpost 28 was our attempt to put all of that into one experience.

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