Shark-cage diving in Gansbaai and cold water plunging: what they’re really like

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Bronze whaler sharks have become the species divers are most likely to encounter on a dive in Gansbaai.

“Scared?” the guide asks with a sympathetic smile. It’s a mid-winter morning and I have brought an American friend to Gansbaai to tick something off his bucket list. Marine Dynamics’ shark-cage diving expeditions begin at its HQ with breakfast and a briefing, where the swimmers are sized up for wetsuits. I say I won’t need one as I’ll be watching from the boat. The guide isn’t wrong. I am scared – but not of the sharks. Winter on land in the wet, windy Cape is not for sissies. Swimming in the icy Atlantic? A hard no – even with a wetsuit. “We’ll pack you one in case,” he says.

The briefing is mainly about safety (keep your fingers inside the cage) and what we might see. For years, Gansbaai was marketed as “the great white shark capital of the world”. But sightings started dropping around 2015 and are today rare. At the time of writing, the last recorded one was in October 2025. A favoured explanation for this is a pair of male orcas, Port and Starboard, who began systematically hunting great whites here around 2017. Keen to keep their apex predator status, the simplified story goes, the rest moved on.

But Marine Dynamics – whose shark-diving and whale-watching trips double as data-collection runs for its research and conservation efforts – says humans played a part too. Lethal shark-control measures in KwaZulu-Natal, along with fishermen depleting the whites’ prey along the coast, meant numbers were already down by the time Port and Starboard arrived. Those serial killers with the nautical nicknames were effectively the last straw.

Sharks gather around Marine Dynamics’ purpose-built boat, Slashfin, during a cage-diving expedition off Gansbaai. (Marine Dynamics)

A consolation for the shark spotters, though, is that another species has skulked in to fill the gap. Bronze whalers, or bronzies, were once rarely spotted here. They are, in fact, a prey species of the great whites, but as the whites dwindled, bronzies began to boom. No promises, of course, says guide Susy Alexandersen as we walk to the harbour, but they’re now the sharks we’re most likely to see.

A 20-minute ride on the double-decker catamaran Slashfin takes us to the dive spot near Dyer Island. About 8km off the coast, Dyer is a CapeNature reserve whose surrounding waters are prime “marine big five” territory: whales, seals, penguins, dolphins and sharks.

Marine Dynamics guide Susy Alexandersen directs the action as divers wait in the cage below. (Barton Dorman)

With the anchor dropped, the crew set to work “summoning” the sharks. The strategy is chucking in chum – a slurry of fish oils and bits of flesh – whose scent should pull in any passing predators. Gannets circle overhead, mullets crowd around the boat and it isn’t long before the first shark appears, a flickering shadow beneath the surface, fractured by sunlight on sea. The first group of divers drops into the cage, clamped to the side of the boat.

Alexandersen on the mic, meanwhile, is dishing up facts. Though they share a common prehistoric ancestor, bronzies are different from great whites in several ways. Maybe most importantly, they are highly social, often seen in large groups. This is soon borne out around the boat as one becomes two. Then three. Eventually it’s eight, Susy counts – plus one nosy stingray.

Bronze whaler sharks have become the species divers are most likely to encounter on a dive in Gansbaai. (Marine Dynamics)

The divers, meanwhile, are going under. As a crew member throws out and drags back a bait line – a grisly bouquet of salmon heads and bones tied to a rope – in front of the cage, the sharks follow, hypnotised. A spotter shouts “left” or “right” as they approach and the divers take in big gulps of air to hold in as they push under to look.

The fun they’re clearly having is tempting, but it’s a poignant detail that changes my mind. Both great whites and bronzies are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. When next, if ever, will I have this chance? I tug on a wetsuit.

And it really is bucket-list worthy, pushing under to see them slide out of the deep blue blur into focus through the bars. As for the cold, well a wetsuit is a magical thing and, honestly, when you’re clamping your lips tight, trying not to swallow chum, and within arm’s length of a bunch of sharks (and a stingray), the last thing you’ll be thinking about is cold.

Divers hold their breath and duck beneath the surface as sharks are drawn past the cage with a bait line. (Marine Dynamics)

SHOCK TREATMENT

It is something of an irony that, just days later, I find myself again in frigid water – this time with the cold being the point. Wild Wellness is a Hermanus-based company, whose flagship offerings are seasonal, multi-day slackpacking trails around the Overberg. But the time-pressed and tentative can sample the ethos in three-hour “wellness boosts”. Think hiking by headlamp to catch sunrise from a peak, running through fynbos, yoga on the beach.

In my case, it’s an early-morning cold plunge in an estuary. Before dawn, a small group of women and I pile into the Wild Wellness van with founders Leanne and Peter Hassall, swimming costumes hiding under layers of jerseys and coats.

We chat and watch the sky lighten through the windows as we head towards Fisherhaven, on the banks of the Bot River Lagoon. Leanne and Peter, both photographers, moved here from Johannesburg 13 years ago, drawn, says Leanne, “by the incredible beauty and light of the Overberg”.

She adds that our swim spot neighbours Rooisand Nature Reserve, home to one of SA’s last herds of free-roaming wild horses. Leanne has helped monitor and protect them for 10 years, with a simple mission: “to keep them wild”. No promises, of course, she says as we climb out of the van, but we could get lucky.

The Rooisand horses are one of SA’s last herds of free-roaming wild horses – and the only one living in a wetland habitat. (Leanne Hassall)

On the edge of the estuary, Peter leads us through some slow breathing and gentle stretches. A row of houses behind us looks mostly shuttered for the winter; in front of us, the water lies flat as glass – and likely as sharp. Why then has a cold plunge become one of wellness culture’s favourite prescriptions? In short, the shock to the nervous system unleashes a flood of noradrenaline and dopamine – sort of like a runner’s high.

And then it’s time to do it. No point in trepidation, I throw off my layers and march in. I admit there is screaming – some of it from me – but I keep going, having set my mind to simply push out far enough that by the time I chicken out, I will already have had the swim. Most of the group lingers waist-deep, close to the exit, but Peter is heading further out and I follow until we are treading water. The working of muscles helps counter the cold, he says.

He chats to me as we swim in place – kindly, I think, a bit like distracting a kid who’s about to get an injection, in my case a thousand tiny injections all over, all at once. I don’t remember what is said, only that it helps, and by the time I notice we are the last ones left in the water, getting out seems colder than staying in.

Swimmers brave the cold waters of the Bot River Lagoon, with Wild Wellness co-founder Peter Hassall and the writer furthest from shore. (Wild Wellness)

The women change in a huddle on the bank. In case of any unseen eyes in the houses, we hold towels between teeth and shimmy out of wet cossies and into warm, dry clothes. We are absurdly pleased with ourselves. We toast our invincibility with coffee and rusks and scan the lovely horizon. No wild horses. We are still lucky.

YOUR TURN ...

Wild Wellness: Three-hour wellness boosts are from R800 per person, including guided facilitation, transport and refreshments. The Swim to the Sunrise location is dependent on weather, tides and swell.

Marine Dynamics: For SA passport holders, shark-cage diving is R2,268 per adult and R1,188 per child under 12 (under-5s free). International guests pay R3,655 per adult and R2,070 per child. Includes breakfast, gear and a post-dive snack. An additional R150 pp goes to the Dyer Island Conservation Trust.

Wild Wellness co-founder Leanne Hassall has helped monitor and protect the Rooisand wild horses for a decade. Her mission: to keep them wild. (Leanne Hassall)

Wild Horses: Leanne Hassall produces an annual calendar featuring the Rooisand horses to support their conservation. The 2027 edition will be on sale at the end of October. Order at rooisandwildhorses.com.

• Sleith was a guest of Marine Dynamics and Wild Wellness, both members of Cape Country Routes.