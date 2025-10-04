Bosa, GOOD, Rise Mzansi announce poll pact for 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Build One South Africa (Bosa), GOOD and Rise Mzansi have agreed to join forces ahead of the 2026 local government election and contest the polls under one banner.

The three parties, which are all represented in parliament — Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane and Rise Mzansi chief Songezo Zibi chair powerful oversight committees, and GOOD founder Patricia de Lille is minister of tourism — are due to give details of the pact in Johannesburg today.

Those familiar with the agreement said behind-the-scenes discussions had been taking place for several months, and there were hopes that more parties would come on board. The three parties had agreed on a “centrist/social democratic” platform based on the values of the constitution.

Maimane said yesterday the parties were not necessarily merging but would contest elections under one banner.

“It’s effectively a local government initiative to bring more parties together,” he said. “The parties will remain independent entities. So it’s equally a way of inviting candidates, structures and political parties to contest under one banner for local government.”

Maimane said the new accord was different from the doomed multiparty charter (MPC) that was formed ahead of the 2024 elections by the DA, FF+, IFP and others. The Bosa-GOOD-Rise Mzansi initiative would present one entity with shared candidates and lists.

“The MPC fell short because parties contested elections on their own and hoped to work together [after the elections],” he said.

GOOD and Rise Mzansi have been working together closely since at least August 2024, when Axolile Notywala of Rise Mzansi was allowed to hold dual membership and serve as a Cape Town city councillor for GOOD.

Rise Mzansi and GOOD are part of the government of national unity, but Bosa is not.