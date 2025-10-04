South Africa heads to International Court of Justice over workers’ right to strike

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African delegation members Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Adila Hassimon at a previous session of the ICJ case in which Israel is accused of genocide in Gaza.

The right of workers to strike is inherent in the right of freedom of association as protected by international law, South Africa will argue before the International Court of Justice on Monday.

The ILO, the UN body that sets international labour law standards, turned to the ICJ for an advisory opinion after its constituent employer body, the International Organisation of Employers, disputed that convention 87 included the right to strike.

Convention 87 — the convention on freedom of association and protection of the right to organise — does not expressly refer to the term “strike”. However, it recognises the right of trade unions to “organise their activities” for “furthering and defending the interests of workers”, while respecting the law of the land.

For more than six decades, says South Africa’s written submission to the ICJ, the convention has been interpreted to include a right to strike.

The case has worldwide implications for workers’ rights, including in South Africa. Countries that have ratified convention 87 must align their laws with the convention and with how it has been interpreted by the ILO bodies tasked with monitoring and compliance. Removing the right to strike from the convention’s ambit may make it easier for governments that want to roll back the right to strike.

According to South Africa’s written submission, contestation about how the convention was being interpreted began in 1992 and came to a head in 2012 when the ILO’s committee on the application of standards became hamstrung in dealing with right-to-strike cases because the employer representatives on the committee refused to discuss them, saying they were not covered by convention 87.

The ongoing impasse “has done serious damage to the functioning of the ILO system of standards”, says South Africa, and the dispute eventually prompted the ILO to turn to the ICJ.

Some 26 countries and several international labour and employer bodies will make oral arguments over Monday and Tuesday. South Africa’s case will be argued by ambassador to the Hague Vusi Madonsela and two legends in international and labour law: professors John Dugard and Halton Cheadle.

South Africa’s written submission says it is of “critical importance” for our own government and courts that the ICJ makes a final determination on the right interpretation of the convention. Though the right to strike is guaranteed by South Africa’s bill of rights, our courts are guided by the legal interpretations and the standards set by ILO bodies.

The International Organisation of Employers says it is not contesting the right to strike per se, only whether it is covered by the convention, and, consequently, whether those countries that have ratified this convention are bound by a right to strike.

The idea that an “abstract” right to strike, with no legal limitations, is protected by the convention is “absurd”, says the employers’ body. A right to strike, by definition, can never be absolute — this would be “tantamount to establishing a licence to interfere with and violate the rights of others at will”.

In the absence of an express right to strike, the employers’ body accuses the ILO expert body that advises on the interpretation of conventions of having taken “its own initiative and unilaterally developed” detailed and wide-ranging rules on the right to strike — through interpretation.

This is impermissible, says the employers’ body. It went “far beyond” what was allowed by the Vienna Convention on the Interpretation of Treaties.

But South Africa’s submission says the convention provides for a “circumscribed” right to strike — a right that is subject to regulation under the law. The ILO standards and expert bodies had interpreted the convention this way, an approach consistent with the Vienna Convention. The convention had been interpreted this way for at least 65 years, and, mostly, no one objected — “apart from a few lone government voices in the 1960s and 1970s”.

Applying the principles established in the Vienna Convention, South Africa argues that the right to strike is implied by considering the convention’s ordinary meaning, its objects and purpose, and by looking at how it had been put into practice by countries all over the world.

Other UN conventions have also been interpreted to protect the right to strike, said South Africa: “The right to strike is also explicitly or implicitly guaranteed in 101 national constitutions.”

This particular convention has a special history in South Africa: in 1988 Cosatu sent a complaint to the ILO about the apartheid government’s infringement of trade union rights. A report was issued in 1992, and it was “in response to the report” that the labour rights in the interim constitution and final constitution were included. These constitutional rights “mirror the essential elements” of convention 87.