TEBOGO KHAAS | Eskom’s future will not be secured by megawatts alone, but by rooting out corruption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eskom's then-CEO André de Ruyter, President Cyril Ramaphosa and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe conducted an oversight visit to Tutuka power station. The former GM of Tutuka on Wednesday gave parliament a chilling account of how his life was under threat during his two years there.

In 2023, a marginal yet influential local news outlet bestowed on André de Ruyter — who had vacated the embattled chief executive’s seat at Eskom a year earlier under a heavy cloud — the lofty title of “the ultimate South African whistleblower and, for many, a national hero.”

The praise was sparked by his claims of entrenched corruption within Eskom. Yet, many pundits argued, what he presented was hardly revelatory: these were issues already ventilated in exhaustive detail during the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, long before De Ruyter’s appointment at the utility. His assertions, therefore, amounted less to groundbreaking disclosures than to a high-profile reiteration of well-known truths about a company whose governance failures had been firmly entrenched in the public record.

Cynics — and indeed many of his fiercest critics — were quick to pounce on his tenure at the then-beleaguered Eskom, pointing to his monumental failure to arrest the utility’s decline. Some went further, accusing him of conjuring up smoke and mirrors while steadfastly ignoring the mountain of technical woes in the generation division. After all, this was a utility that couldn’t keep the lights on long enough to serenade a kindergarten class with a lullaby.

What to many may appear as Eskom’s almost accidental stumble back toward a semblance of stability and even profitability — an enterprise once so catastrophically mismanaged that it surely became a case study in state-owned companies’ failure for business school students — raises a deeper question: who, in truth, is the real hero of this contemporary Eskom story? Is it the executives who cycled in and out of Megawatt Park under clouds of controversy, or rather the unsung engineers, workers, reformers and ethical leaders who quietly kept the battered utility from total collapse?

While plaudits are deservedly showered on De Ruyter’s successor, Dan Marokane, for his calm and focused leadership, the modest chief executive himself would be the first to point out that Eskom’s revival is hardly a one-man show.

Eskom’s real test, therefore, lies not merely in restoring megawatts to the grid but in fortifying its institutional immune system against the return of malfeasance and industrial-scale incompetence.

This turnaround, he would argue, belongs as much to the lowest-ranked employees — those unsung stalwarts still brewing what might be the most reliable product to come out of Sunninghill: its legendary coffee — as it does to the engineers breathing new life into power stations once written off as industrial fossils.

It belongs, too, to the patient support staff who keep the utility’s labyrinthine machinery turning, and to a board that seems intent on ensuring Eskom is not only tethered to its mandate but guided by something rarer in its corridors: a culture of integrity and ethics.

If anything, Eskom’s emerging success story is less about a single heroic figure and more about an institution learning, after years of dysfunction, that keeping the lights on requires more than rhetoric, scapegoats, and smoke-and-mirror leadership. It requires coffee strong enough to power a turbine, engineers stubborn enough to coax megawatts out of weary machines, and governance principles sturdy enough to outlast the next round of political interference.

These are South Africa’s true heroes. When the going got tough, they didn’t have the privilege to retreat on sabbaticals or vanish into overseas university lecture rooms — they kept grinding, day after day, to keep the wheels turning.

With the board and management now training their sights on eliminating “load-balancing” and delivering affordable electricity — especially for the poor and marginalised — it would be perilous to assume that the hard work is complete or that Eskom has suddenly been rendered “future-proof”.

Achievements to date, while encouraging, remain fragile.

Lest we forget, the release of the Zondo Commission’s report did not banish those determined — whether through wilful sabotage, negligence, chronic incompetence, or opportunism — to cripple Eskom from within.

Many of these actors still linger in critical divisions of the organisation. From supply chain management, where procurement vulnerabilities remain rife, to governance structures that must guard against complacency, and to the departments tasked with sustaining Eskom’s anti-corruption and integrity systems — the utility remains only as strong as its weakest link.

Eskom's coal-fired Duvha power station outside Witbank in Mpumalanga, whose 300 metre chimney is among the tallest in the world, was fitted with special technology to reduce the amount of ash released into the atmosphere. File image (SIMON MATHEBULA/SIMON MATHEBULA)

Eskom’s real test, therefore, lies not merely in restoring megawatts to the grid but in fortifying its institutional immune system against the return of malfeasance and industrial-scale incompetence. Stability today must be defended with vigilance tomorrow, or else the cycle of crisis will once again repeat itself.

Eskom’s future will not be secured by megawatts alone, but by rooting out corruption and incompetence wherever it hides. That means giving whistleblowers real protection and a voice, not lip service. It means engaging stakeholders with honesty, not spin, and ensuring that every decision — whether in procurement, governance, or operations — leaves no room for ethical shortcuts.

In sum, executive management must keep their ears so close to the ground that even a grasshopper wouldn’t dare jump without filing a noise complaint.

Corruption and incompetence once brought Eskom to its knees; integrity and diligence must now be the spine that keeps it standing. If we fail to protect truth-tellers and close the cracks where misconduct and incompetence breed, today’s progress will be tomorrow’s relapse. Vigilance is not optional — it’s Eskom’s lifeline.

Congratulations to South Africa’s true heroes. The ones keeping the lights on — and the coffee brewing — day after day.

Khaas is chairperson of Public Interest SA and convenor of the 2025 Whistleblowers Awards & Summit.