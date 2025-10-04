NDUMISO NGCOBO | Purple cabbage and the perils of shopping with a partner

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The other day I witnessed silent marital violence at my local Food Lover’s Market. Extraordinarily huge cabbages — almost the size of The Brain hatching a plot to take over the world — were going for R25 for three. God bless biotechnology.

She reaches over for a puny purple one instead. Yes, I know what they’re called, but I reject this “red cabbage” nonsense with the contempt it deserves. I’m not colour blind, you see. Anyway, the purple pigment is worth all of R43.95. He doesn’t argue; just grabs three green ones and returns the purple one to the shelf. I almost fist-bumped him and said “My hero!” — because I’d personally be too cowardly to pull that stunt with my missus.

Look, there was a time I used to buy the purple variety too, because I bought into the “higher antioxidants” quackery. Just eat double portions of normal cabbage, duh! But also, I used to delude myself that I was paying homage to Prince. But that was during “the nine wasted years”, when one could buy double-ply toilet paper without wondering whether a facecloth dunked in Domestos water wasn’t the best route to go. Those were also the pre-Ramanomics days, when you didn’t need to join a stokvel to afford cleaning detergents.

The Cabbage Wars didn’t end there, by the way. As the till operator rang up their purchases, from underneath a packet of samp there came a — and I say this in Sheldon Cooper’s voice from The Big Bang Theory — bazinga! A beautiful, leafy purple homage to The Artist Later Known as Symbol! The couple clearly believe in non-verbal communication because he said nothing again. I’m no mind reader but I can recognise a facial expression that Bill Whatshisface, who penned Julius Caesar, described as a “lean and hungry look”. I can only imagine how awfully awkward that ride home must have been.

When I tested my theory on the separation of shopping trips on a group of my women friends, I was accused of encouraging deadbeat dads to escape their responsibilities.

There was a pivotal decision that my then fiancé and I took about a year before our “I do’s”. It is much higher on the list of how we’ve made it through 21 years of marriage than most people would imagine. That decision is that, for us, grocery and clothes shopping are individual activities. A hunter versus a gatherer binary of sorts. I was once pressured into making a speech at a mate’s wedding — and given about three minutes’ notice. The fellow who was meant to speak was, at that very moment, taking an involuntary Johnny Walker Red-inspired nap in his expensive Hugo Boss suit on a couch inside a thatched hut at the groom’s residence. There was a collective gasp inside the marquee when, during the speech, I turned around, looked at the two-hour-old couple, and said: “Don’t tempt fate by trying to make grocery shopping together your bonding time. I speak from experience.”

Please listen, but don’t judge me. I did say that I was hijacked into making an unprepared speech. Also, I was wearing a suit and tie in that 36° cauldron, with just enough bourbon in me to mess up my brain-to-mouth filters and make me just a tad more belligerent than usual. Besides, I had made enough trips to Tops with the bugger to make an assessment of his shopping rituals, which I can sum up as, “get in and get out with the speed of a cat burglar”.

A happy couple walking hand-in-hand in aisle 17 at the local supermarket, picking their favourite items off the shelf, making each other smell ripe mangoes, staring into each other’s dreamy eyes lovingly and making goofy faces; that stuff only works in Orion Pictures romcoms, with Frank and Nancy Sinatra’s Something Stupid as the background soundtrack. Is the potential debate about the 20c price difference between Imbo and Crossbow yellow split peas — to be used for dhal to accompany the mutton biryani — really worth risking a marital split?

When I tested my theory on the separation of shopping trips on a group of my women friends, I was accused of encouraging deadbeat dads to escape their responsibilities. But I stand by my words. And I’m willing to hire advocate Teffo as my legal adviser to stand my ground firmly on this point in front of the equality court. I have no appetite for cabbage wars, nor do I have an appetite for ending up at Splitsville over split peas.