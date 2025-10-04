Running on empty: Beleaguered uMngeni Water’s costly sports junkets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

uMngeni-uThukela Water is mandated to supply bulk water to eThekwini, Maritzburg, uMhlathuze and other areas where water infrastructure is crumbling. File photo.

Embattled uMngeni-uThukela Water in KwaZulu-Natal splurged almost R400,000 on trips to destinations such as Dubai and England, including one staff member flying first class to run in the New York City marathon.

This is according to documents leaked to the Sunday Times by whistleblowers who have slammed the international sporting trips as junkets sponsored by a public entity teetering on the brink of financial ruin.

The documents show that the utility’s supply chain management official, Zandile Mhlongo, flew first class to New York at the end of October 2024 to take part in the city’s marathon on November 3 at a cost of R125,000 with the blessings of CEO Sandile Mkhize, despite objections from some executives.

It has also emerged that the water utility, which is mandated to supply bulk water to eThekwini, Maritzburg, uMhlathuze and other areas where water infrastructure is crumbling, allegedly sponsored a nephew of one of its board members, Thandazile Mhlongo, to fly to Spain at a cost of R99,500 in July 2025 for soccer trials. Mhlongo denies this.

A report from the office of the auditor-general (AG) in June warned the utility’s board that the chaotic state of its financial management could “lead to service delivery and going concern implications in the medium to long term if not addressed”.

The AG’s report painted a grim picture, listing 106 procurement deviations worth R60m and contract variations totalling R93m.

The whistleblower documents show that the utility paid R77,800 for Mhlongo’s marathon participation fees and accommodation for four nights in a deluxe suite at the luxury Marriott Marquis Hotel in Manhattan’s Times Square.

This was despite the utility’s chief governance and compliance officer Sbusiso Madonsela declining Mhlongo’s sponsorship application on October 2 2024.

“I would suggest that if we want to support such initiatives, we must issue a call to employees and choose from a list of employees so as to not be seen as favouring some over the others,” Madonsela wrote.

But following Mhlongo’s appeal to his office, Mkhize on October 14 2024 authorised her trip in a memo in which he appears irked by Madonsela’s rejection.

“Thus based on my review of the application memo, and the reasons given by the chief officer [Madonsela] not to support this application, I hereby grant the appeal of Ms Mhlongo and approve the sponsorship of the return flights at the prevailing rate.

“I have noted with concern that the initial application was made by Ms Mhlongo on August 5 2024 but it only reached my office on October 13 2024, which is more than two months from the date of initial application.”

Mkhize said that if the request had been submitted to his office earlier, the costs would have been lower.

“I will deal with the issue of the delay and the recommendation, which was deemed to be a final decision at a later stage,” Mkhize wrote.

Whistleblowers also raised questions about the relationship between Mkhize and Mhlongo. But Mkhize said on Friday: “The relationship I have with Ms Zandile Mhlongo is a professional relationship [and] that of an employer and employee, like with all other employees of [the utility].”

He said that the utility’s sponsorship policy allowed him veto power on decisions about applications.

“Mr Madonsela decided to decline the sponsorship requests for Ms Mhlongo, Ms Amahle Mbatha to attend a netball tournament in Dubai, and Senzo G Gumede to attend BlackBall South Africa [billiards] championship in England. It must be noted that ... Mr Madonsela has no delegated authority to approve or decline any sponsorship request.

“Hence, upon the review of the appeal lodged by Ms Zandile Mhlongo, I took the decision to overrule the incorrect decision to decline sponsorship of the three applicants mentioned above ... Approval or disapproval of a sponsorship request above R10,000 but below R500,000 is delegated to [myself],” Mkhize said.

Mhlongo referred questions to the utility’s spokesperson, Siyabonga Maphumulo, who said the utility had sponsored international and continental events at a cost of R390,875 in line with its sponsorship policy and corporate social responsibilities.

“[We have] supported numerous other young people from KwaZulu-Natal to participate in various international and continental events, consistent with [our] mandate of contributing to social development in the communities [we] serve. In the period in question, a sum of R390,875 was spent on such initiatives,” he said.

An internal audit, Maphumulo added, was probing the disbursement of international sponsorships and “the cost-associated implications for the delayed approval of the sponsorship request”.

Maphumulo said questions over the relationship between Mkhize and Mhlongo were designed to tarnish the CEO’s image and reputation.

“We are, however, aware of baseless rumours being circulated in this regard, which appear calculated to tarnish the reputation, integrity, and standing of the CEO. [The utility] distances itself from such unfounded allegations.”

The utility has recently been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Sunday Times has reported how members of the board paid themselves more than R2.6m in topped-up board fees during delays in the formation of the cabinet in June 2024, despite earlier objections by the then water minister, Senzo Mchunu.