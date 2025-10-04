Kyalami highway plan pits horsey greens against developers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A drone view of the area that will be developed into the K56, a major road that will run through the Helderfontein wetland area and other parts of Kyalami. September 30, 2025. OUR CITY NEWS/James Oatway

The Gauteng department of roads & transport has readvertised a tender for the construction of the K56, a planned artery linking Fourways and Kyalami that faces fierce opposition from residents and Johannesburg city authorities.

When it was first announced in 2014, the K56 drew a record number of objections, including from the metro. The tender has been readvertised at least twice in the past decade amid a to-and-fro between the department and objectors.

In 2017 the department overruled the city’s objections but said “mitigation measures” should be implemented to reduce the road’s social and environmental impact.

But residents continue to argue that it poses a significant threat to ecologically sensitive wetlands and to their equestrian lifestyle and its associated businesses.

They fear the provincial government is favouring private developers who havevested interests in the road being built. However, the developers accuse the objectors of being driven by self-interest rather than a desire to protect the environment.

The K56 was first mapped by the former Transvaal government in 1972 to provide an east-west link for the military to move quickly to suppress township protests.

The plans were seemingly set aside by the democratic government. Then, about 20 years ago, private developers began including the K56 in their traffic modelling and road plans when applying for approval for projects.

“The context has changed dramatically from 1972 to 2025 yet we’re still working on the same road map,” said Kristin Kallesen, chair of the Greater Kyalami Conservancy (Gekco).

Kallesen argues that the K56 does not fit the city’s spatial development framework 2040, which classifies Kyalami as a “consolidation zone” that is not prioritised for development.

Kallesen says the K56 will attract more development that will encroach on remaining green spaces along its route.

Transforming vast tracts of land for horses that are not indigenous to South Africa and have a huge carbon footprint can in no way be considered environmentally sensitive — Century Property CEO Mark Corbett

The greater Kyalami region, including the neighbouring suburb of Beaulieu, is home to such facilities as the Inanda Country Base — a stabling and livery business — the Kyalami Equestrian Park and The South African Lipizzaners. There are about 2,000 horses in the area, said to be the most horses per capita in the country.

According to the spatial development framework the city will not support “substantive development requiring bulk infrastructure upgrades within the consolidation zone” unless it meets critical needs such as the provision of low-cost housing.

Objectors say the K56 would encroach on wetlands in the Jukskei River system, home to threatened species including the giant bullfrog and the African grass owl. They note that wetlands are vital for stormwater absorption and filtration, and provide natural protection against both floods and drought. Large parts of the site are designated by the city as critical and highly sensitive areas for biodiversity and ecological services.

“The fact is, that’s a wetland. The National Environment Management Act says to retain a 30m-50m buffer around the wetland to protect it. Transgressions should incur fines up to R10m or jail time,” said Kallesen.

In her comments on the artery’s environmental impact assessment 10 years ago, Nozipho Maduse, impact management and compliance monitoring head for the city, wrote that the proposed route “will have a severely detrimental impact on the area both environmentally and socially”.

The K56 project is a public-private partnership between the provincial government, Steyn City Property and Century Property Development. Both private companies have included the K56 in their applications and planning for developments and are contributing financially towards the road’s construction.

“Steyn City has contributed and will be contributing a third of the total project costs of the public road infrastructure in the region, including the K56, to improve infrastructure,” a spokesperson for Steyn City, Marie Yossava, said.

Century Property CEO Mark Corbett has accused Gekco and other objectors of seeking to maintain their “privileged lifestyles” and “hiding behind so-called environmental concerns to forward their own planning agenda”.

He said that agenda was to maintain Kyalami as an inaccessible enclave “that supports an elitist lifestyle”.

“Transforming vast tracts of land for horses that are not indigenous to South Africa and have a huge carbon footprint can in no way be considered environmentally sensitive. The so-called wetland that Gekco wanted to protect is in fact a man-made dam that has very little environmental significance,” said Corbett.

City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said the city had requested consideration of an “alternative alignment that would avoid the wetlands and rocky outcrops”.

“However after considering the proposal and impact assessment, the provincial department approved the road with mitigation measures”.

Modingoane did not elaborate on the mitigation measures. The provincial department did not respond to questions.

In March, Century Property withdrew a R197m lawsuit against Gekco and Kallesen for costs incurred by her multiple objections to one of their developments along the K56 rout — the largest claim of its kind in South African history.

In a 2011 report for the Steyn City estate, engineering firm WSP calculated that new developments in the northern suburbs could generate between 16,000 and 18,000 additional peak-hour vehicle trips by 2025.

This, it argued, necessitated the construction of the K56 and other new roads.

But civil engineer Gordon Laing said this was faulty logic, describing it as a “developer-centric and car-centric” approach.

“Instead of more roads, investment should be going into improving public transport and making the city more walkable,” he said.

- This story is produced by Our City News, a non-profit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg.