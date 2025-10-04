New disruption looms for hounded refugees

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Many refugees took refuge in the Central Methodist Mission in Cape Town before being relocated to Wingfield and Paint City

A refugee from a war zone, Congolese lawyer Clement Batubenga has surrounded himself with books in his home of the last five years.

He is among 160 foreigners who faced eviction this month from the tented site where they have lived since the Covid lockdown, but a last-ditch legal challenge has delayed the process.

Many of them fled war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi, only to be displaced again by xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The hostility of groups such as Operation Dudula towards foreigners is escalating as they illegally block access to clinics and more recently to schools.

Born to South African and Congolese parents in Cape Town, Nicole Mutheba, 25, is now at Wingfield after being driven out of Lower Crossroads, where she grew up, by xenophobic violence in 2008. More than 60 people were killed and 100,000 displaced in these attacks. “I have moved from shelter to shelter. Where must I go?” she asked.

Many of these refugees were moved to Wingfield and Paint City from Green Market Square and the Central Methodist Church, where they fled to escape xenophobic hostility.

Last month the city was granted a court order to serve eviction notices on those still living at the sites.

Cape Town City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said this week that some occupants had filed affidavits and notices to oppose the eviction application.

“As a next step, the applicants — the city, the department of home affairs and the department of public works & infrastructure — will consider the content of those affidavits, engage with each other and our legal team, as well as the UNHCR [UN refugee agency] and the occupants themselves.” He said further details would be announced once this step was complete.

There was war when I fled Goma [DRC] with my three children. We walked for days and got lifts on trucks and it took six months to get here — Refugee Mahamba Masika

Tyhalibongo said hundreds of foreign nationals had accepted support over several years to relocate from Wingfield, east of the CBD, and from Paint City in Belville, where some 200 occupants remain.

“Many, if not all [of those remaining] are in family units and meaningfully engaged in self-sustaining economic activity. They refused offers of assistance and want to move to a developed country,” he said.

Those interviewed at Wingfield said they did not want to be moved further from the city. Many of them risked their lives to get to South Africa and do not yet feel safe, or settled, here.

“There was war when I fled Goma [DRC] with my three children. We walked for days and got lifts on trucks and it took six months to get here,” said Mahamba Masika, 47.

People fleeing conflict now face higher barriers to asylum in South Africa. “New asylum applications have dropped to a historic low, with only some 2,800 new claims registered between January and June 2025,” said UNHCR representative Jan de Bisschop.

South Africa’s “good-cause procedure”, implemented in 2023, has effectively restricted access, he said. It requires asylum seekers to apply immediately on entry or justify any delay by showing they had “good cause” for it. If rejected, applicants face detention or deportation

In January, the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of Bangladeshi nationals who challenged the home affairs minister and director-general on this.

Refugee Clement Batubenga faces eviction from his temporary home at Wingfield in Cape Town (Sunday Times Sunday Times /Sunday Times/Claire Keeton)

De Bisschop said that appeals to South Africa’s refugee appeals authority generally take “between a few months and 20 years to finalise”.

Batubenga said life in South Africa was hard and he was ready to return to the DRC. “I will go back now if there is an offer to help us with repatriation. Before there was no peace and now we are told there is some peace.”

In Cape Town he has worked as a cleaner, in security and as a car guard. “I am trying to save to study at the South African College of Law in Cape Town,” he said.

About 50 people from Wingfield and Paint City had voluntarily returned to their countries while others were deported by the home affairs department, said De Bisschop. More than 800 people had taken up the government’s offer of help to reintegrate into their local communities, with support from the UNHCR.

For Mutheba, a single mother, this was not enough to survive. “I took the offer to leave the tent and reintegrate but I had to come back. I can’t get a child support grant,” she said. Food donations at Wingfield are a lifeline for her and the site has four taps and power at night.

“What I’m hoping for is to get a South African ID and a Sassa [social security agency] card, and then I will have money to try to find a job,” she said.

A senior migration researcher at Wits University and Oxford University, Prof Loren Landau, said that “outsiders of all kinds face discrimination ranging from the banal to the violent”.

“Venda and Tsonga speakers speak of this and we see it not only among people shifting provinces but also people who have moved across townships who get labelled as outsiders.”

The causes of xenophobia include unmet expectations of what a post-apartheid government would deliver and the effective “privatisation” of township governance, said Landau, who holds a research chair at the Wits African Centre for Migration & Society.

“This includes the rise of vigilantism and local protection rackets presenting themselves as community development organisations. This form of governance requires resources and ways of legitimising themselves. They have turned to xenophobia and violence to do just that. Formal politicians have now followed suit.”