IN PICS | Say Dubai to the Ritz and hello to glitz

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nicky Van Der Walt and his wife Lee-Ann Liebenberg during the reopening of their restaurant Tang in Dubai.

Would Nicky van der Walt settle the R3.3m debt threatening his estate before the end of September? Has his first overseas venture shuttered less than a year after opening? And did the polo player-turned-restaurateur and his wife Lee-Ann Liebenberg really flee the country?

With these questions the talk of A-Lister circles recently, when he invited me to Dubai to set the record straight, I gladly hopped on a plane.

When I named the dining impresario with the movie star looks one of this column’s A-Listers to watch in 2021, it came with a proviso. “Just don’t f*** it up,” I warned Nicky, whose much-touted resurrection of that Sea Point grand dame, the Ritz hotel, had hit the Atlantic seaboard rocks a couple of years earlier.

Nicky was on the comeback trail, having boldly launched a sexy new fine dining enclave with an Asian twist, Tang, in Sandton. It’s been a heady few years, with the Cantonese-meets-izakaya restaurant spawning a Cape Town outpost.

Now there’s a Tang Downtown Dubai, berthed in prime position overlooking the famed Dubai fountain. Not even the death of its backer, Mark Willcox, could stop the Tang train – but alas, the Ritz hangover came back to bite when sequestration loomed for Nicky’s estate over a debt related to the failed venture.

On Wednesday morning, I woke up in my Palace Downtown hotel room to the news the debt had been squashed.

When I meet Nicky later that evening, I learn the debt he settled was closer to R5m. I ask: how does it feel to finally shake off the Ritz?

“This is like a new chapter in my life. Look, I think the Ritz is a big building, but I have a far bigger building to look out at now,” he says, pointing to the Burj Khalifa.

We were at the glamorous reopening of the restaurant, which was attended by, among others, Angolan presidential daughter Isabel dos Santos (once named by Forbes magazine as Africa’s richest woman) and Farhana Bodi, the star of Netflix reality show Dubai Bling.

Johanna Makgalemele and Isabel Dos Santos during the reopening of Tang restuarant in Dubai. (Tang)

Nicky and Lee-Ann (wearing a shimmering figure-hugging, silver-sequined cocktail outfit) assure me they never fled Mzansi but relocated with their three children to the UAE to oversee their business interests.

And as to why the Dubai edition of Tang closed so quickly after opening its doors – it turns out it all had to do with the five-month renovation of the landmark water feature, recognised as the world’s largest choreographed fountain system, which saw a slump in visitors to the precinct.

All this changed on the night, with thousands flocking to watch the fountain return to life.

With an estimated 115,000 South African expats living and working in the UAE, it was no surprise that there were a host of familiar faces at the Tang party where the Dom Pérignon flowed and waiters proffered an array of culinary delights including salmon teriyaki and the eatery’s famed blackened cod.

Look, I think the Ritz is a big building, but I have a far bigger building to look out at now — Nicky van der Walt

Among the crowd was Sama-winning songbird LeAnne Dlamini and her music supremo husband Sipho Dlamini (who, as president for Africa & Middle East at music label Gamma, helped negotiate Mariah Carey’s new multialbum deal), Cape Town-born Dubai radio host Keegan Basil, and Johanna Makgalemele, whose travel business, Travel with Flair, opened an office in the city two-and-a-half years ago.

LeAnne Dlamini and her husband Sipho Dlamini during the reopening of Tang restuarant in Dubai (Tang)

“Dubai is the centre of the world,” she says.

While JoJo was due to head off to Monaco for a billionaire’s wedding that weekend, I, on the other hand, needed to get back home to attend a highlight on my A-Lister calendar — the Santam Women of the Future Awards.

Run by two of the country’s biggest women’s mags, Fairlady and TrueLove, this is a warm and fuzzy knees-up over lunch in which inspiring women are recognised.

It draws the country’s most glamorous perfumed power. This year guests included:

environmentalist Catherine Constantinides;

chartered accountant Nonkululeko Gobodo;

former Miss South Africas Tatum Keshwar and Ndavi Nokeri;

broadcaster Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp;

Marula Cheesecake entrepreneur Sonia Booth;

businesswoman Uyanda Sibiya; and

former South African Tourism board members Judi Nwokedi and Rachel Nxele, whose beef with tourism minister Patricia de Lille is set down for a court hearing.

Sonia Booth during the Santam Woman of the Future awards held at Houghton Hotel. (Masi Losi/Masi Losi)

And it’s run like clockwork, with speeches and awards delivered at a good pace between starters, mains and dessert (marketer Roxanne Kreutle, who runs the awards, can teach seasoned event organisers a thing or two about putting on a polished event).

This year judges Thuli Madonsela, Norah Sehunoe of Santam, business titan Dawn Nathan-Jones, health-care entrepreneur Boitumelo Ntsoane and magazine editors Suzy Brokensha and Mbali Soga had their work cut out. The 10 finalists across three categories were an impressive bunch.

We all applauded enthusiastically in the ballroom at the Houghton Hotel, where the awards were held, when my table mate Xolile Mabuza was named “rising star” for her business Tendalo Trading, which turns discarded rubber tubes into covetable accessories. How sweet that the Swati entrepreneur, who got the idea after recuperating from a stroke, is nicknamed “the Thuli Madonsela of my family”.

Businesswoman Dawn Nathan-Jones and Xolile Mabuza winner of the Santam Rising Star award during the Women Of The Future awards held at Houghton Hotel. (Masi Losi/Masi Losi)

Mabuza tried to hold back the tears when Caroline Peters, a survivor of gender-based violence, was named both “social entrepreneur” and “readers’ choice award” recipient for her work with the Callas Foundation.

We try to hold back the tears when Caroline Peters, a survivor of gender-based violence, was named both “social entrepreneur” and “readers’ choice award” recipient for her work with the Callas Foundation.

And break into exclamations of “halala” when Shannon Dougall of SKIN functional was named “woman of the future”.

For the first time in the event’s 11 years, the Santam Icon award was handed out — to Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe of Quadcare health-care services (Google it, you will be impressed).