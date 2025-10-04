ZUKISWA WANNER | From Tunis to Gaza: why I’m sailing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A screengrab from a live stream video shows Israeli navy forces approaching the vessel the Marinette, believed to be the only ship from the Global Sumud Flotilla still sailing towards Gaza, which flotilla organisers report has now been intercepted, October 3, 2025. Global Sumud Flotilla/Handout via REUTERS

In the next day or two, we are set to reach the waters where two previous flotillas, the Madleen and the Handala, were intercepted by the Zionists, resulting in the arrest of the participants in those two missions.

After blocking our progress, Israel will tell you that there were no weapons on board any of the vessels — just food, toys, medicine and baby formula.

But because Zionism is a hateful ideology that dehumanises anyone who does not support it, when anyone empathises with its victims, its supporters become full-throated in expressing their hate and bile.

Aware of all this, then, as well as the high possibility of an interception, why did I sail?

I believe the almost 600 people I am travelling with from 44 countries have already helped their families, friends and acquaintances question the failure of their governments to ensure a genocide through starvation, taking place in real time, does not continue.

During the 20th century, the British were responsible for such a genocide in my home country. which resulted in the deaths of many native South Africans and Europeans of Dutch heritage during the second South African War. The Germans were responsible for similar genocides in the countries now known as Namibia and Tanzania, where the Herero, Nama and Maji Maji peoples were killed, and in the 1950s the British perpetrated a genocide of the Mau Mau in Kenya. The list goes on and on.

The mid-20th century was a time of decolonisation for many Asian and African countries, which were throwing off the shackles of Global North governments. As a person from the Global South used to seeing the plunder of our countries through neocolonialism, I expect nothing from Global North governments as another genocide unfolds — unless their citizens force them to do the right thing through protests and boycotts, as has been happening.

I sail because I felt watching another child being killed and simply posting my rage on social media would drive me mad.

By being part of this mission, I hope to spur our governments to not just walk out of the UN General Assembly when Netanyahu is speaking, but also act against Israel. They well know the siege of Gaza, in place since 2007, is illegal under international law created largely by the same Global North governments.

I sail because I see a correlation between the ethnonationalist belief in the superiority of a “chosen people” that is Zionism and its co-option of the greedy to do its bidding and criminalise the poor.

I have written petitions to my government and others. I have taken part in pro-Palestinian protests to show that I, like many across the globe, need a more humane world. I have boycotted. I have donated what little I can. I have spoken up.

I sail because I hope the world’s governments, when they see how many ordinary people like me are on these boats — like all the people who have been turning up for protests, speaking up on social media, engaging in boycotts, and asking for divestment and sanctions — will hold all those complicit in the genocide to account and take the first steps towards building a just and peaceful Palestine.

I sail because I hope. It’s the same hope that gets me to the ballot box to vote for an individual who may not win but who I believe can make a difference. It’s the same hope that makes me believe that, at heart, human beings are good and kind and want the best, not just for their families and friends, but also for humanity.

I sail because I am a dreamer. And sometimes all it takes to make the world a better place is to dream of a better place and act on it.

This is my last journal post, as the next few days will be uncertain.

Whatever happens, when you read this, you will know we tried. And if you haven’t already, you will hopefully join us in the struggle for a kinder, more just, more loving world.

Born in Zambia to Zimbabwean and South African parents in political exile, Zukiswa Wanner is the author of an essay on Palestine