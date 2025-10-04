It’s wheels up as ‘Oom Kas’ clocks his 30,000th hour of flight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jan Kasselman who made his 30,000 hours of flying enjoys what he does.

Veteran commercial pilot and flight instructor Jan “Kas” Kasselman, 82, flew his 30,000th flight hour as a pilot yesterday near Klerksdorp.

Kasselman learned to fly in the air force in 1962.

“The legendary Springbok Mannetjies Roux was my flight instructor,” he said.

Speaking to the Sunday Times earlier this week about what lay in store for the coming weekend, he said: “I don’t know what we will do, but I expect I will fly my 30,000th flight hour as a pilot. We will also braai and watch the Springboks play Argentina,” he said.

Jan 'Kas' Kasselman and his late wife Igna, who died in 2021. In March next year, she would have been 84, and 2026 would also have been their 70th wedding anniversary.

Kasselman loves rugby almost as much as flying.

“I must tell you about the time I slept with the Bok coach, Rassie Erasmus,” he said with a mischievous twinkle in his eye.

“I was in Dubai on a flight layover and ran into my favourite player, Willie le Roux. If you don’t like Willie, you are tired of life and rugby. In the airline’s lounge, the entire Bok team was waiting. I received a free upgrade to business class. When I reached my seat, would you believe, on the one side Rassie Erasmus was my neighbour, and Pieter-Steph [Du Toit] was my neighbour across the aisle.”

The flight was delayed for four hours, but Kasselman said he spent the time wisely.

“I just reclined and lay there talking to Rassie about life and rugby until 2am. He is such a wonderful man — so much empathy, humour and ethics,” he said.

The aviator has spent much of his adult life in the cockpit or at his flying school, which he sold in 2009.

About 16,000 of the almost 30,000 hours were logged as a flight instructor: “I am proud of having been the instructor for so many young pilots over the years.”

Some of them shared more with Kasselman than just a cockpit — they have the same bloodline.

“My two sons, my two grandsons and my son-in-law are all pilots, and I was their instructor. It is a wonderful privilege to have had the opportunity to train my own family in my biggest passion,” he said.

“The other flyers in the family are my sons Jandré, 59, and Jean-Pierre, 54. The two grandsons are JJ, 31, and Ulrich, 24. My son-in-law Abrie Vlok pilots Boeings for Emirates. He is in Dubai, so he couldn’t make it this time around.”

He chuckles. “Poor Abrie is missing all the fun because he has to look after the children. My daughter Marlie is flying over to join us [for the weekend],” Kasselman said.

He met his late wife Igna while they were still at school.

“We did volkspele [traditional Afrikaner dances] together. She later suffered from Alzheimer’s and died in 2021. My wife was an incredible person and an all-rounder. She could do anything, from teaching and real estate to garden planning. There are hundreds of garden monuments to her work in Pretoria, Klerksdorp and Bloemfontein.”

Kasselman remembers his first time in an aircraft.

My grandad is a machine. I am so proud of him. What an honour to be trained as a pilot by him! — Ulrich Kasselman

“I was in an air-force Harvard. It is a fixed-wing craft. I sat there waiting for the wings to fold in.”

Jean-Pierre flew SAA Boeings for a quarter of a century and is now planning to fly “on a more freelance basis” for a domestic airline.

“What makes my father’s 30,000 hours even more remarkable is that he flew smaller craft. The big Boeings are very computerised, while the craft he was flying were definitely more hands-on flying,” he said.

Jean-Pierre also joined the air force after matriculating in 1989.

“To put his hours even more into perspective, after the air force I flew Boeings for 25 years, and my hours are just short of 18,000.

“I got my private pilot’s licence in matric when I turned 18, but my student licence I got the previous year, while I was still at school. We would have these wonderful situations. My dad would send me with a plane to fetch my older brother in Pretoria, where he was studying. My mother would have to drop me off at the airfield because I was not yet legally allowed to drive a car.”

Ulrich is the son of Kasselman’s eldest son, Jandré.

“My grandad is a machine. I am so proud of him. What an honour to be trained as a pilot by him! It is also very rare to have an instructor with so many hours,” Ulrich said.

Ulrich, a Grey College old boy, has a similar story to that of his uncle.

“In matric, I also had my pilot’s licence before I had my driving licence. On weekends, someone would have to drop me off at the airfield, and then I could legally fly home to Klerksdorp.”

He has a favourite flying memory with “Oupa Kas”.

“We flew somewhere in North West to drop off some parts for a project. On the ground, I was injured. An ugly cut close to my one eye was bleeding heavily. Oupa Kas bandaged me tightly, and I was feeling pretty sorry for myself, convinced he would pilot the craft back. When we got in the cockpit, he said, ‘Come and fly — you still have one eye,’” he said.

Springbok legend Mannetjies Roux, 86, remembers Kasselman as a “great pilot”. He said: “We worked well together. It is a privilege to be able to fly for so long. I only have good wishes for him.”