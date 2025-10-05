BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Endless renamings, empty gains

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From cities to streets to national parks, the ANC’s obsession with name changes ignores real problems while burdening citizens with confusion and controversy.

As motorists cross the Olifants River on the N4 between Middelburg and Emalahleni in Mpumalanga, they’re greeted by a huge board alerting them to streets further afield named after three iconic political figures — Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo and Walter Sisulu. It’s almost as if invoking the spirit of the departed gods of the struggle would somehow confer a certain aura on the place or those running it to affirm their revolutionary credentials.

Driving past Middelburg, one also cannot miss a huge sign on the freeway announcing one of the city’s main thoroughfares, which is named after former Mozambican president Samora Machel, a favourite for many ANC comrades around the country.

Middelburg, of course, falls under the Steve Tshwete local municipality, which in its website cheerfully tells us that it is “a progressive and flourishing municipality with world-class infrastructure which has helped it rise to the top of South Africa’s municipalities”. No pothole here, I guess. And its residents must be delighted the lights are always on.

The ANC at the national, provincial and local levels has been prolific, almost as though working in tandem, in renaming all sorts of things — streets, roads, freeways, hospitals, schools, universities, anything — after themselves and their friends. It is the one thing they’ve been so ferociously committed to; apart from looting, of course, which they also do very well. At times, it’s been especially hard for the public to keep abreast of the changes, having to re-acquaint themselves with new names all the time.

The entire country is blanketed with the names of some of the ANC’s illustrious cadres and some well-known friends and supporters such as Machel, Kenneth Kaunda, Yasser Arafat, Fidel Castro, and Che Guevara. Anybody regarded as a revolutionary seems to deserve to have his name immortalised.

The Eastern Cape, for instance, has almost become an epitaph to some of the ANC’s most prominent stalwarts, with many municipalities named after the likes of Tambo, Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi and Alfred Nzo, who all hail from the province.

Durban, for example, has earned notoriety for making some weird changes, which have enraged residents who have to live or trade under the odd names. But residents have no power to stop such madness, even in a democracy.

Some of the changes make no sense. Like changing Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha — an unfamiliar name even to long-time residents — when an obvious alternative would have been eBhayi, which is how black residents have referred to the place for many years.

But maybe somebody just wanted to fix those who can’t seem to get their clicks right. And why change the Medical University of Southern Africa (Medunsa) to Sefako Makgatho University, for instance? Was he a well-known medical specialist who discovered a cure that saved many lives? No, just another long-gone politician who somebody thought it would be fitting or politic to honour.

And why should the good burghers of Middelburg live in a municipality named after Steve Tshwete, somebody they probably don’t know from a bar of soap? If he deserved to be garlanded, shouldn’t he be honoured in his native home, the Eastern Cape? But more broadly, why fix what isn’t broken, especially when so many problems are crying out for attention?

And why should the good burghers of Middelburg live in a municipality named after Steve Tshwete, somebody they probably don’t know from a bar of soap?

The changing of names — and the controversy that it causes – is a tune that never fades or ends. Like death and taxes — and corruption — these changes seem like another certainty we have to live with. And we don’t seem to care about economic or political repercussions.

Last week, the Mpumalanga legislature decided to rename the Kruger National Park to Skukuza National Park. As one expert remarked, the park is one of the most famous wildlife brands in the world, often mentioned alongside names such as Serengeti and Yellowstone.

But do you think the comrades care or even understand such complexities? But, whatever the case, they’ll tinker with it anyway. And to hell with the consequences. But do they know that the name “Skukuza” was given to James Stevenson-Hamilton, founder of the then Sabie Game Reserve, forerunner of Kruger, by black people for his role in forcibly removing them from their land to establish the park? He must be smiling broadly in the grave for this belated recognition from unusual quarters.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee is proposing changing the name of Port Alfred to iCawa or iCoyi. Kowie River apparently will be iQoyi. Don’t ask me what it means or what the difference is between iCoyi and iQoyi. But these busybodies think these changes would just be fabulous. And “iCawa” is either a church or a Sunday in isiXhosa. So, I guess, once the changes are made, every day will be like a Sunday. Which, I suppose, should suit everybody just fine. One worthy said suggestions that the changes would negatively affect tourism, the mainstay of the local economy, were just scaremongering.

Sometimes the changes seem designed, not so much to honour their comrades and friends, but to spite their enemies. Joburg’s city council, for instance, decided to change Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive, named after a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine who famously hijacked the TWA Flight 840 in 1969, a decision clearly designed to provoke the US government whose consulate is at 1 Sandton Drive. Given the testy relations with the Trump administration, President Cyril Ramaphosa has stepped in to try to stop it. But he’s often struggled to control the malcontents in his party. Nomvula Mokonyane, for instance, is quoted as saying, “We want the US embassy (sic) to change its letterhead to Number 1 Leila Khaled Drive.” Such a change will be a red rag to Trump’s bull. One can sympathise with the plight of the Palestinian people without resorting to this sort of stupidity, which can only damage the country’s interests.

There’s only one solution to this problem. Residents should have the right to vote on any name change that affects them and their community. That’s how democracy works.