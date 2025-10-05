PETER BRUCE | A swing and a miss for trade at White House dinner

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump shows President Cyril Ramaphosa 'evidence' of alleged white genocide in South Africa during their meeting in Washington DC on May 21 2025. Until the meeting, the ANC appeared not to take the breakdown of rule of law, criminality and gangsterism seriously, says the writer. File photo.

A 90th birthday dinner for South Africa’s greatest golfer, Gary Player, at the White House in Washington last Tuesday almost became a decisive moment in the strained relationship between the US and this country.

Donald Trump had confirmed he would attend. And a senior White House official, Brendan McNamara, the National Security Council director for Africa, had e-mailed an invitation to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s personal investment adviser, Alistair Ruiters, who has spent weeks in the US trying to stitch together a trade deal that might soften the 30% tariffs Trump has imposed on imports from South Africa.

In the end neither man attended. Trump was derailed by a shutdown of the US government and Ruiters declined McNara’s invitation to make a presentation before the dinner, presumably feeling, along with his boss, uncomfortable about attending without an official invitation from the White House Historical Association, hosts for the evening.

On display though was a clash of ambitions. The White House (read McNamara) and some Afrikaners lobbying the US independently of the government want a splashy moment that grabs Trump’s attention. They’re convinced that whatever deal finally lands on Trump’s desk it will have to offer him something more than chicken, pork and US natural gas exports to South Africa. They believe Trump will only respond to something that gives him another moment at the top of the news.

Pretoria though is trying to play the trade talks by the book. Ruiters is streaming his approach through tariff barriers, non-tariff barriers — which, for the Americans, might include BEE regulations — and non-binding commercial agreements, including the sale of critical minerals to the US, that he would feel the government cannot guarantee as part of a deal.

None of this should offend the government, but it bristles at Afrikaner involvement

The answer probably lies somewhere in the middle. There were Afrikaners at the Tuesday dinner — Freedom Front+ leader Corne Mulder was there, along with Andre Pienaar, a Washington-based financier who has previously supported Afrikaner groups visiting the US and irritated the government in the process, and an adviser and former South African diplomat, Chris Opperman.

Shortly before the dinner Pienaar and Opperman wrote an appeal, published online in Business Day, for South Africa to consider doing a wide and daring deal with the US focusing on the supply of critical minerals and rare earths to the US, with US investment here focusing on processing, or “beneficiating”, the minerals in a special zone around Saldanha before export. They suggested BEE rules would be suspended in the zone.

They also suggested the creation of a “Saldanha Corridor”, which would link South Africa with the Lobito Corridor in which the US is investing $553m (R9.5bn) to upgrade rail links from Congolese and Zambian mines to Lobito in Angola in an attempt to counter Chinese investments in the region. The corridor would open a route for the minerals to the US.

None of this should offend the South African government and a work-around for its primitive BEE policies would be easy. But it bristles at Afrikaner involvement. The Americans, though, like what the Afrikaners are telling them. They also did in 1900 when the Boers asked for help against the British. And Ramaphosa knows very well the Afrikaners can work on Trump. He took three with him into the Oval Office when he met Trump in May.

But while Ruiters is colouring inside the lines, operating by talking to the US Trade Representative, McNamara is a key figure in framing what Trump might finally accept. He knows exactly what his boss wants and it’s big and colourful. Pretoria though, which has touted much the same as the Afrikaner trio, doesn’t know how to dress it up and move on. You can almost feel McNamara wringing his hands in frustration.

Ramaphosa, though, would rather die (and risk a gazillion jobs) than be seen bending the knee. But everyone else is — the Brits, the Swiss and the Japanese among them. Their big deals will probably never happen anyway because Trump will either not see out his full term or his witless policies will collapse his own economy and put him in an entirely different frenzy in a year’s time. What is there to lose by being bold now?

As the leader of a party in the government of national unity, Corne Mulder might, if Ramaphosa has the wisdom to let him, become a key figure in reaching a trade deal somewhere between the bureaucratic approach of the South Africans and the hoopla the Americans want. When the proposals by Pienaar and Opperman were translated into Afrikaans hours before the Gary Player dinner, he co-signed with them.

The proposals were not, contrary to reports, presented at the event, but Trump’s absence meant that didn’t matter for now. The White House will make other opportunities available to Pretoria. Ruiters, meanwhile, will plod bravely ahead, but while there has been progress he is still miles away from even a conventional deal.