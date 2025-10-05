University applications soar but space remains tight for hopefuls

South Africa’s universities are seeing another surge in applications for the 2026 academic year, with tens of thousands of hopefuls competing for limited places.
While demand continues to grow, the number of available spots remains largely unchanged, leaving many applicants without offers.
The University of Johannesburg (UJ) leads with more than 724,000 applications from 410,944 individuals, nearly double the 360,000 applications received for 2025. Yet UJ enrolled only 10,500 first-year students last year.
At the University of Pretoria (UP), 94,153 undergraduate applications were submitted for 2026, slightly down from 96,885 in 2025. These came from 48,670 applicants, with the university typically registering around 9,000 new first-year students each year.
The University of Cape Town (UCT) received more than 102,000 applications for 2026, up from 99,065 in 2025. UCT can only accommodate about 4,500 first-year students across its six faculties. The faculty of health sciences alone received 18,931 applications but has just 460 places available.
The University of Venda (Univen) saw a sharp increase in demand, receiving 150,923 applications for 2026, up from 113,496 for 2025. Despite this growth, Univen can only admit 3,720 first-year students. The faculty of humanities, social sciences and education received the most applications (63,536), followed by health sciences (37,044).
Stellenbosch University (SU) received 268,532 applications from 106,468 undergraduate applicants for 2026. The university saw an increase of 16,533 individual undergraduate applicants for 2026 compared to 2025, rising from 89,915 to 106,468 for 2026.
The university can admit 6,074 first-year students, including a set number allocated to the faculty of military science. The most applied-for faculties were the faculties of medicine and health sciences (65,716 applications), economic and management sciences (44,168), arts and social sciences (41,209), and education (31,554).
Popular programmes across the five universities include:
- Bachelor of nursing (UJ), with 36,001 applications received and 54 available places;
- BNursing Science (SU), with 22,556 applications received and 50 available places;
- LLB in law (UJ), with 30,582 applications received and 412 available places;
- LLB (SU) with 19,141 applications received and 120 available places;
- MBChB (UP and SU), with 17,363 applications received at Stellenbosch and 300 available places.
- BEd Intermediate Phase (UJ and SU) with 29,858 applications received at UJ, 17,216 at SU, and 95 available places at UJ and 125 at SU;
- BEd Foundation Phase (UJ and SU), with 20,767 applications received at UJ, 14,338 at SU, and 109 available places at UJ and 125 at SU; and
- Bachelor of Social Work (UJ and Univen) with 19,374 applications received at UJ, 7,551 at Univen, and 107 available places at UJ.
