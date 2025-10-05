HOT LUNCH | Break a jaw, taste life to the full

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zanele Kumalo talks to the Sunday Times on her career path and how it pivoted to where she is now. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

At some point the incredibly accomplished creative force Zanele Kumalo took a sabbatical.

She had a particular balcony in Barcelona in mind — she had seen its romantic blooms and art nouveau facade on her post-varsity travels and pictured herself living there one day.

She started a blog, What Zan Did Next, to keep her many fans and friends abreast of developments as she settled into the Catalan city and took up residence in an apartment with just such an idyllic balcony.

Keeping up with her wonderful approach to life via the blog is a joy. Her reinventions, or rather her next steps, appear to build on a charmed foundation that has always placed value in the power of art, creative collaboration and belief in the deep well of talent that nourishes our country.

It made perfect sense that she would use the name for her content agency when she started her own thing after a storied career editing women’s magazines and the biggest women’s online platform in South Africa.

We are having a light lunch at Avenue 2A, the delightful high-fashion department store in Hyde Park Corner where several of Zan’s projects are converging in the serendipitous and exciting manner I have become accustomed to every time I check in with her.

As the curator of the second edition of Design Week South Africa (a celebration of South African design disciplines through year-round activations and curated weeks in Johannesburg from October 9-12 and Cape Town October 23-26), she is busy finalising talks, dinners and events that will showcase an inspiring selection of South African design talent.

It feels like I’ve come full circle. I was always passionate about art, the doors were closed, and now I want to be able to open doors for artists, for curators, for collectors who might not understand how to begin or continue — Zanele Kumalo

“It’s a platform to support designers, so we don’t ask them to give us any money. We either partner them with a collaborator, or we find a space for them to activate in, or we help them out with ideas of what they could do. It’s a way to kind of invigorate the design industry.”

One of four formidable creative sisters raised in KwaZulu-Natal after a stint in Ithaca, New York, where her father studied at Cornell University, Zanele studied art at Rhodes University.

“I pictured myself as a museum curator or in a gallery space. I knocked on all the doors. People said, ‘forget about it’. And then I pivoted into fashion. I worked in Durban with a fashion designer. And then I went to work in a clothing factory that manufactured for big retailers. It was good grounding, and I learnt a lot about the manufacturing processes. And then, a life defining moment, where I had a car accident and broke my jaw, and then I wasn’t sure what I was going to do.”

She followed a friend’s advice and applied to the Sunday Times and her media career was launched. But her passion for art was undimmed and years later her early ambitions have come to fruition.

After working with the Joburg Art Fair and joining the Kalashnikovv gallery as associate director, she joined MJ Turpin of Kalashnikovv to launch the Kumalo | Turpin gallery, which will open soon at Nine Yards in Parktown North.

“It feels like I’ve come full circle. I was always passionate about art, the doors were closed, and now I want to be able to open doors for artists, for curators, for collectors who might not understand how to begin or to continue, how to strategise about their collections, all of those things. So I think for us, it’s really about making things more accessible, because the art world is still very elitist. It is still quite intimidating for many people.”

Even our lunch venue is a testament to Zanele’s core values that embrace connection as the way to make magic happen. She is a country co-ordinator for the global club for creatives, Soho House, which has a “cities without houses” programme that connects like-minded people through curated events - members are welcome in the super stylish cafe at Avenue 2a on Thursdays and Fridays for an informal get-together.

“Each of the brands and businesses I work with all feed into each other. I think that’s what I enjoy the most, is being a conduit and saying, ‘Hey, there’s this person who’s doing this. Why don’t you do that?’

“I think connection and community is largely what I do. My biggest overarching obsession is also women’s empowerment, so I tend to choose projects that are headed by women or are women-focused or woman-led.”