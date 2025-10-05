Fort Hare students blame university for deaths, fire and governance failures

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Students at the University of Fort Hare accuse management of silencing dissent as tensions over safety and governance intensify.

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) in the Eastern Cape is facing growing pressure from students and stakeholders who accuse management of “gross negligence” and undermining student governance.

UFH has rejected the claims, including complaints about unsafe residences, saying that it is strengthening systems and following due process.

In a letter to the South African Union of Students (Saus), the Student Representative Council (SRC) alleged that student safety had “deteriorated to alarming levels due to gross negligence by the university management”.

The SRC cited a fire at Student Village, alleging that smoke detectors and sprinklers “failed to detect the smoke and failed to activate the alarm on time”. It said emergency exits were locked and extinguishers “released only weak white smoke instead of powder to smother the fire”.

The complaint also linked systemic failures to the deaths of two students. Yonela Marawule was found unconscious near an unfenced and unlit canal at the university’s Dikeni campus in May. The SRC blamed her death on negligence by the university.

Her sister said the trench was still not properly covered and accused the university of not taking responsibility or showing accountability for the circumstances leading to her death.

Another student died in September near the Alice campus main gate. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to her death. The SRC argued that the absence of patrol vehicles and security staff left students vulnerable. Both deaths, they said, highlighted failures by the university to protect students.

Alongside the Saus complaint, students sent letters to the department of higher education & training, raising concerns about corruption, infrastructure problems, delayed SRC elections and management interference in student governance. In an open letter, SRC secretary-general Odwa Msaro accused the university council of being dominated by internal members aligned to the vice-chancellor, warning that democratic structures had been sidelined.

Suspended SRC president Aphelele Lwazi Khalakahla claimed his removal in September was politically motivated and aimed at preventing him from raising concerns at a council meeting, including irregular management appointments.

The university, however, said Khalakahla’s suspension followed “a groundswell of formal complaints from students and SRC members” who cited abuse of office, misuse of the SRC budget, lack of accountability and divisions threatening student governance.

UFH spokesperson JP Roodt said Khalakahla also faced a separate disciplinary case in which he pleaded guilty to three charges — assaulting a fellow SRC member, breaking the SRC’s code of ethics and publishing false statements about the university. Sanctions included a R3,000 fine, a letter of apology, and removal from student governance for the remainder of his term.

Khalakahla said that although he had pleaded guilty, that was not an admission of wrongdoing but a decision made under pressure. “I was advised by those representing me, paralegal students from the university, to plead guilty so that I would not be academically excluded or expelled,” he said.

He added that students who represented him “noted that there was no case but were scared to argue it as the complainant is the university, and they were scared to be victimised too”. Khalakahla said he asked the students to represent him because the university declined his request for external legal representation.

Responding to the Student Village fire, Roodt said the detection system “functioned as designed” and that protection services extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes. Preliminary findings suggested that a portable heater started the fire. The police opened an inquest docket and forensic assessors visited the site.

On governance, Roodt said the vice-chancellor’s term was extended lawfully by council in October 2024 after a recommendation from the nomination and governance committee. He said the council also approved the establishment of an interim SRC after the previous term ended in September, with a mediator appointed to oversee the finalisation of a new student governance constitution.

The university defended its handling of protests, saying that a demonstration in September was unlawful because approvals had not been finalised. It also accused a local councillor of inciting residents and taxi operators to blockade entrances. Roodt said the memorandum of demands was formally received by a management executive committee member authorised by the vice-chancellor.

On safety and infrastructure, Roodt said crime had dropped by 18% in the first half of 2025, with theft down by 27% and burglaries halved. He said UFH was investing R32m in an integrated electronic security system, including 144 cameras across campuses and residences, due to go live in December, and that 64 guards were deployed daily at the Alice campus.

While students continue to demand accountability and urgent reforms, UFH maintains that its disciplinary actions and governance decisions followed the law and that systems to improve safety and stability were being rolled out.