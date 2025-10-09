KZN creche owner soldiers on to build strong foundation phase

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lungile Simelane, who heads the Buhle Bemvelo pre-school, works closely with the Do More Foundation and its partner Lulamaphiko.

Delayed government subsidy payments, limited classroom resources, dilapidated infrastructure and the struggle to provide proper nutrition have not deterred Lungile Simelane — who runs a creche in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal — from providing a quality early learning for 50 children in her community.

Simelane, who heads the Buhle Bemvelo pre-school, works closely with non-profit organisation (NPO) Do More Foundation and its partner Lulamaphiko. Both are focused on uplifting the lives of young children in underserved communities by improving nutrition, early learning and providing parent/caregiver support.

“Research shows 60% of children under six live in poverty; 12% experience hunger and 27% under five are stunted through chronic malnutrition,” the Do More Foundation said.

“Stunting [short height for age] is proxy for poor cognitive development and, at age two, is the single best predictor of an adult’s economic potential. Scientific evidence proves that the first few years are the most important in a child’s life. In fact, 90% of brain growth and development takes place between conception and the age of five.

“If we want to arrest the poverty cycle and give children back the future they deserve, we need to #DoMore to ensure that those at risk have access to proper nutrition, stimulation and attachment as three critical elements to ensure their optimal development and growth.”

With the support of the two NPOs, Simelane, despite ongoing challenges, has managed to give many children education at the foundation stage of their lives and provide much-needed nutrition, care and a nurturing environment.

The challenges don’t discourage me because there is something in me that tells me this work must continue. When I am no longer here, I want to be remembered as the woman who left a legacy — Lungile Simelane, head of Buhle Bemvelo pre-school

The foundation believe Simelane’s dedication highlights the critical role early childhood development (ECD) practitioners play in shaping South Africa’s next generation.

Simelane has dedicated herself to creating a safe space for young children in her community.

“I have five children of my own, so I know the importance of a safe place where children are loved, fed and guided.”

The creche was first established in 1995.

As a young girl still in school, Simelane would help take care of the yard, never imagining that this small act of service would grow into a vocation. In 2006 she was officially hired, and over the years — through the passing of its founders — she found herself stepping into leadership.

“I continued because I saw that if I left, the children would suffer. There are many in our community who are in need and when they are here, they are safe, fed and cared for.”

Her vision is clear: to give children not only an education but a strong foundation for life.

“When I first started working here, the children who came through became something.”

But the journey has not been without challenges. Funding is scarce, resources are stretched and the need is ever-growing.

“Our biggest challenge is the poor infrastructure. Our classrooms are in a very poor condition, we have leaks when it rains because we have iron sheet roofing and they are old and worn out. We have very limited classroom resources, tables and chairs for the children.

“The late subsidy payment from basic education department, which sometimes comes after two months, makes it hard to provide meals for the children as we must use the little money we receive from the school fees.”

Simelane said she is usually stretched financially because she must also pay the ECD workers stipends from the funds received.

“When we call for parent’s meetings to encourage them to pay school fees, they take their children out of school. Others only come for a few days every month, just so they won’t have to pay — which is a big concern to us because we believe children are missing out when they do not come to school.”

Struggling for support

A study looking at the state of ECD centres in South Africa by researchers from the University of Johannesburg and the University of Witwatersrand was published in the South African Journal of Childhood Education. It found that the lack of funding is among the many challenges ECD centres face. Many centres struggle to keep going with their operations and buying educational materials for the children.

“This is particularly true for centres in low-income setting characterised by informal areas where there are shack dwellings, a lack of basic services, overcrowding and economic challenges,” the research stated.

“Overcoming challenges to quality access of ECD centres requires a multisectoral approach and has multiple benefits. It has been demonstrated that investments in ECD have substantial returns for society and children, families and others.

Providing children with the assistance and resources they need early, fosters the development of stronger, more equitable communities. This in turn reduces social and economic inequality, ultimately contributing to sustainable development — Study published in the South African Journal of Childhood Education

Simelane has now started fundraising activities to generate much-needed money. “This helps us with covering some of the expenses so that children can learn and get nutritious food. We also approach big supermarkets for support.”

The NPOs assist the school with providing proper nutrition through a porridge programme. They have also helped facilitate Simelane’s participation in courses to improve her skills as an ECD practitioner.

Despite the challenges, she remains hopeful: “What I wish for is that the community supports us more. Some children arrive without clothes and we give them what we can. If councillors, neighbours and parents can lend a hand, we can change more lives together.”

Her dreams for the future are rooted in expansion and sustainability. She envisions more classrooms, afternoon programmes for older children and activities like soccer and plays that keep them safe, engaged and inspired.

“I don’t want our children to fall into drugs or dangerous activities on the road. I want them to find purpose, to become something.”

