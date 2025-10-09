Tembisa Hospital looting: Maumela’s empire takes a hit as SIU acts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

09 October 2025. The SIU raided the home of tenderpreneur Hangwani Morgan Maumela in Sandhurst, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

An operation led by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is under way at the palatial home of controversial tenderpreneur Hangwani Morgan Maumela in upmarket Sandhurst, Johannesburg.

More than a dozen cars were outside his home in one of Johannesburg’s most expensive streets according to property values.

Eight marked police cars from Bramley, Diepsloot and Alexandra police stations and three large removal trucks were parked outside the property.

A locksmith was part of the operation.

Maumela’s companies were flagged by slain state official Babita Deokaran in suspected tender corruption at Tembisa Hospital, during which his family trust allegedly amassed more than R2.3bn.

The compound, which has several properties, is surrounded by a 4m-high wall.

The property is believed to be equipped with a car wash and a salon.

Maumela, a sports car fanatic, owns several Lamborghinis, including an Urus, which is worth more than R5m.

The three-storey property is believed to also boast a huge, fully equipped gym and a lift.

There are more than a dozen TV sets, including in the bathrooms.

The SIU declined to comment about the unfolding operation.

In 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said Maumela is the son of his ex-brother-in-law, from a former marriage, but said he did not have any relationship with him.

More than a week ago the SIU revealed there was “a devastating plunder of the public purse, which we found in our probe into Tembisa Hospital, uncovering three co-ordinated syndicates responsible for the looting of more than R2bn. This staggering sum, intended for the provision of healthcare to the most vulnerable, was instead ruthlessly siphoned off through a complex web of fraud and corruption”.

The SIU said the plunder was an egregious betrayal of the nation’s trust.

“The investigation involves 207 service providers which traded with the Tembisa Hospital under 4,501 purchase orders,” it stated.

Last month, the National Prosecuting Authority obtained a preservation order to seize property worth R325m.