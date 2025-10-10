Going green to highlight SA’s mental health burden

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group launched its Together for Mental Health campaign to mark World Mental Health Day on Friday.

One in three South Africans will experience a mental illness in their lifetime, yet 90% of those battling these disorders don’t have access to the treatments they need.

This is according to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), which has launched its “Together for Mental Health” campaign to mark World Mental Health Day on Friday.

Sadag operations director Cassey Chambers said mental health is one of the most urgent issues facing South Africans and can no longer “be left in the shadows”.

Chambers said Sadag, with the help of government, corporates, schools, communities and civil society is determined to change this by raising awareness, breaking stigma and mobilising action.

“Alone we can only do so much, but together we can do so much more. This year’s theme reminds us that mental health affects every family, every workplace, every community. By standing together, we break down stigma, strengthen partnerships and create hope for millions of South Africans,” said Chambers.

This year’s commemorations include a series of nationwide activations designed to bring mental health into every space – from schools and workplaces to communities and homes.

This includes “Go Green for Mental Health” where schools, universities and corporates have been encouraged to buy and wear green awareness ribbons on World Mental Health Day. The green ribbons cost R10 and proceeds go to Sadag’s suicide helplines.

“Going Green is more than just a symbol ― it’s a visible show of support, a conversation starter and a way to let people know they are not alone. The ripple effect of companies, organisations and schools across the country standing up for mental health can be transformative,” said Dr Colinda Linde clinical psychologist and Sadag board chair.

On Saturday Sadag encouraged South Africans to join their local Discovery Vitality Parkrun as part of the #MoveForMentalHealth and #GoGreenForMentalHealth campaign.

Sadag is running a full calendar of activities throughout mental health awareness month, including:

▪ weekly Ask the Expert Facebook (@theSADAG) Live sessions on topics relevant to everyday South Africans such as the role of culture, stigma and mental health, Ask the Dr on medication and treatment FAQs, as well as the emotional toll of breast cancer;

▪ launching new free sport groups, including new groups for youth, trauma, anxiety, educators and teachers;

▪ a new online Mental Health toolkit with resources for schools, workplaces and communities that includes free resources, videos, activities, brochures;

▪ special outreach projects including school talks, awareness talks across various workplaces, clinics, hospitals and community centres;

▪ March for Mental Health ― to wrap up mental health awareness month, on October 31, Sadag in partnership with NGOs, volunteers, patients, support groups, government stakeholders, and civil society partners, will take part in the march.

According to Prof Renata Schoeman, a psychiatrist and mental health advocate, limited access, stigma and an underfunded system leave millions without support, worsening the burden on hospitals and emergency services.

Rochelle Sampear, one of the permanent staff members at Sadag’s Cape Town call centre, briefs Nontlahla and Lihle, two counsellors in training. (Supplied/Supplied)

“The lack of investment in mental health is shocking. We cannot continue to treat mental health as an afterthought when it is central to the overall well-being of our citizens.”

The 2024 Sapien Lab Mental State of the World Report revealed that South Africa, with a mental health quotient of 50 ― a tool to track mental health and well-being ― ranks 69 out of 71 countries and has the greatest percentage of distressed or struggling respondents at 35%.

One third of South Africans suffer from a mental health condition, yet the majority do not seek help.

Teen mental health issues are escalating, fuelled by economic hardship, social instability and lack of access to services.

“The 2024/25 national healthcare budget increased by only 3.5%, failing to keep pace with inflation. Even more alarming, the 2025/26 budget is set to drop to R28.9bn, despite mounting healthcare needs,” said Schoeman. “This money will mainly cover salaries and pharmaceutical supplies, leaving little room for infrastructure development, innovation or system-wide improvements,” said Schoeman.

A recent investment case conducted to assess potential returns on mental health investment showed that the cost to the South African economy far outweighs the cost of investing in mental health. This study estimated the annual loss due to mental health disorders at R161bn. — Prof Olive Shisana, public health specialist

“South Africa spends 8–9% of its GDP on health, which is high by global standards, yet our system remains inefficient and underperforming. The issue is not just a lack of funds ― it’s about how those funds are used. Corruption, mismanagement and inefficiencies are bleeding the system dry.”

Schoeman said the healthcare system is under-resourced.

“Shortages of mental health workers, a lack of experienced practitioners, insufficient resources to follow up and ensure compliance with treatment, all contribute to a persistent treatment gap.”

“The gap between policy and implementation is stark. While frameworks exist, the lack of dedicated resources and trained professionals means that mental health remains the ‘poor cousin’ of the healthcare system,” said Schoeman.

A research paper published in the Comprehensive Psychiatry journal titled “The rationale for South Africa to prioritise mental health care as a critical aspect of overall health care” stated that “improving mental health services and, thereby, mental well-being is not only a health issue but also an economic one”.

The paper, which included the insights of public health specialist Prof Olive Shisana, said it is estimated that the lost economic output caused by untreated common mental disorders such as depression and anxiety cost the global economy $1-trillion annually due to lower productivity at work, absenteeism (estimated at 10-billion lost worker days), foregone tax receipts and increased welfare payments.

“A recent investment case conducted to assess potential returns on mental health investment showed that the cost to the South African economy far outweighs the cost of investing in mental health. This study estimated the annual loss due to mental health disorders at R161bn.”

“The mental health care system remains underfunded and under-resourced. This can make it difficult for individuals to access the care they need …”

“According to recent evidence, the situation has worsened in South Africa, with a treatment gap of almost 92% for mental disorders, epilepsy and intellectual disability.”

The research found human resources for mental health services remain a significant challenge in South Africa.

“The country has a shortage of mental health professionals. This further contributes to the lack of access to needed care.

“The World Health Organization Global Health Observatory Data Repository reports that South Africa has 1.52 psychiatrists per 100,000 population, and most of these are based in the private sector in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

“Therefore, it is no surprise that only about 50% of public hospitals offering mental health services have a psychiatrist, and about 30% do not have clinical psychologists.”